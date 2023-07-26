Breaking language barriers: thebigword connects clients to interpreters within 22 seconds through technology platform

LEEDS, England, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- thebigword, a leading global language solutions provider, is proud to announce a groundbreaking achievement in its pursuit of delivering exceptional language services to clients worldwide. Leveraging their state-of-the-art AI automated Telephone Interpreting (TI) platform, thebigword has been able to connect 98% of TI platform users to a qualified interpreters within 22 seconds.

Throughout history, language barriers have presented challenges across various industries. However, thebigword's commitment to innovation has resulted in the development of a cutting-edge platform that utilises automation to effectively bridge these gaps, enhancing communication between individuals and businesses across the globe.

With the surging demand for multilingual support, thebigword's automated TI platform emerges as an industry game-changer. This revolutionary technology empowers clients with access to on-demand language services, connecting them to thousands of professional interpreters proficient in an array of languages - all in real-time.

thebigword's TI platform delivers a service level of over 98%, guaranteeing high-quality and reliable language interpretation services, irrespective of time and the client's requested language. The platform swiftly connects clients with qualified interpreters in 22 seconds, significantly reducing wait times and streamlining communication processes.

The company's network of qualified interpreters cover a wide range of languages, meeting the diverse needs of clients seeking interpretation support worldwide. Understanding the importance of real-time language support, thebigword's TI platform operates 24/7, providing round-the-clock assistance just a phone call away.

Joshua Gould, thebigword's Chief Executive Officer, expressed immense pride in the team's efforts and dedication to revolutionise language services with this achievement. He stated: "Breaking the language barrier is at the core of our mission and showcasing 98% service levels whilst connecting clients with interpreters in less than 22 seconds through our TI platform, is a testament to our commitment. We are thrilled to provide our clients with unparalleled language solutions that drive efficiency, improve communication and foster greater global collaboration."

Mark Rice, Global Managing Director of thebigword Interpreting added: "Through a substantial investment in automation with best-in-class telephonically development, we have raised standards to a level that was previously unimaginable. As we continue to progress, I am excited at the future enhancements we have in the pipeline to further break to the records of service level expectations in the industry."

In the US, over 70% of language requests are for a single language, Spanish. However, in Europe, language solutions providers encounter challenges as on-demand requests exhibit extreme diversity. The most requested languages usually account for less than 15% of the daily demand, intensifying the complexity of providing on-demand interpreting services.

About thebigword:

thebigword is a leading global language solutions provider, delivering a wide range of language services to clients across multiple sectors. With decades of experience, the company has earned a reputation for excellence and innovation in the language industry. Offering interpretation, translation and language technology solutions, thebigword continues to empower organisations to thrive in multilingual environments.

Media Enquiries:

Lauren Hockney

Global Head of Marketing

Lauren.Hockney@thebigword.com

www.thebigword.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161341/thebigword_logo.jpg

SOURCE thebigword Group