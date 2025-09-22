Brazilian expert calls for innovation to reduce inequality at BRICS forum

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadiplomacy.org.cn on the role of innovation in reducing inequality and driving modernization:

Innovation must reduce inequality and create opportunities for everyone while driving modernization, a Brazilian expert said at the BRICS Seminar on Governance and Cultural Exchange Forum 2025.

Ronnie Lins (middle), director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business, speaks at the BRICS Seminar on Governance and Cultural Exchange Forum 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2025.

Ronnie Lins, director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business, said modernization should be understood as a civilizational transformation aimed at improving lives through shared prosperity, social harmony and inclusion. Innovation, he said, is central to this process and should serve as a tool to address global challenges, reduce inequality and create opportunities for all — from major cities to rural and underserved communities.

He pointed to examples in both Brazil and China, including Brazil's digital gaming programs that teach technical skills to young people, and Chinese cities like Shenzhen and Hangzhou that use technology to connect marginalized groups to the innovation economy.

Lins suggested Brazil and China establish micro-innovation hubs in underserved communities, combining Brazilian creativity with Chinese technology to provide digital training and support small businesses. He also proposed a BRICS platform for inclusive innovation to share practices, connect talent and fund projects in marginalized areas.

"Innovation means more than technology," Lins said. "It means hope for a fairer, more balanced world, for young people ready to shape the future, and for a global approach to governance grounded in cooperation, not competition."

He added that innovation should serve as a compass, guiding not only toward growth but also toward inclusion.

The forum was co-hosted by the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, China International Communications Group and the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics in Rio de Janeiro on June 30, 2025.

http://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/2025-09/16/content_118081519.shtml

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778307/Ronnie_Lins__middle___director_of_the_China_Brazil_Center_for_Research_and_Business__speaks_at_the_B.jpg