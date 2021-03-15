Brazilian Company Achieves Gartner's Customers' Choice Worldwide Recognition

senhasegura has reached a 97% positive recommendation rate among its customers, and the solution is one of only two ranked with the seal worldwide

SAO PAULO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- senhasegura, a privileged access management (PAM) platform, has just received the Gartner Peer Insights "Customers' Choice" seal for Privileged Access Management (PAM), awarded to products that have been appointed by their own customers and users with the best ratings, in free choice with the curatorship of Gartner. In this 2021 edition, the Privileged Access Management (PAM) senhasegura solution is one of only two that have been recognized in this category worldwide.

The senhasegura solution has reached a 97% positive recommendation rate among its customers, "a highly significant brand", according to an assessment by Marcus Scharra, CEO of MT4 Tecnologia, developer of senhasegura, which received a score of 4.7 (out of 5.0) in the category Evaluation & Contracting; a 4.5 score for the capacity of Integration & Deployment; and a 4.8 score for Service & Support.

"We reached 2021 with this new recognition, which strengthens us to increasingly improve technology to meet the demands for security and protection of privileged access to systems and data in organizations. With each new achievement, our team sees its work being recognized," says Marcus Scharra.

Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" is a report that synthesizes the analysis of the insights from IT decision-makers from the perspective of customers and from a deep questioning about the benefits that technological solutions analyzed in different categories deliver to organizations. For the "Customers' Choice" classification, customer reviews and specialized research are considered to complement the study. Only global PAM providers were selected to participate in the study, senhasegura being one of them.

Among the main factors that motivated the decision to choose senhasegura, according to the Gartner study, customers mentioned a series of things related to the use of the tool, the total cost of applications, its financial and organizational viability, in addition to service and support offered. The main reviews from customers who participated in the study can be found at https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/privileged-access-management/vendor/senhasegura/product/senhasegura/reviews.

The senhasegura platform offers a series of advanced features to control access privileges to applications and complex IT environments based on credentials in network assets, servers, balancers, databases, among others. It offers PKI and approval environment features via approval workflow, double custody, or through the session started directly on the solution console, without the need to display the password. Privileged access policies must be the most efficient to meet data protection demands, with emphasis on compliance with the requirements imposed by laws such as the Brazilian LGPD and the European GDPR.

A worldwide recognition grows

The senhasegura solution has customers in more than 45 countries and has received worldwide recognition from important research and consulting organizations in recent years. At the end of 2020, the solution also received a TOP 10 rating in Latin America StartUps 2020, being among the most innovative in the region, with a focus on privileged access protection technologies.

Also last year, the Brazilian PAM platform was chosen as a Challenger in Gartner's Magic Quadrant report for PAM (Privileged Access Management), and listed by consulting and market analysis company KuppingerCole as one of the main solutions in the worldwide Privileged Access Management market, in the Leadership Compass: Privileged Access Management - PAM 360 study.

The tool's award record began in 2016 and 2017, with a prominent presence in Gartner's "Market Guide for Privileged Access Management" report. In the following year, 2018, also by Gartner, it was rated as a "Visionary" and was listed on Forrester Wave as one of the world's leading PIM (Privileged Identity Management) solutions. In 2020, in its Magic Quadrant (MQ) report, Gartner rated the solution as a "Challenger", placing it at the forefront of the 12 companies in the world listed in the report.

Learn more: www.senhasegura.com

