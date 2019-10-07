Brazil Seed Market Revenue is Expected to Reach About USD 5.4 Billion by 2023: According to Industry Research Report by Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing number of investments from international companies in the Brazil seeds industry and their partnerships with government entities will help expand the seeds market revenue as well as production volume within Brazil in the near future

The rising awareness about the benefits of high technology hybrid seeds is also a major favorable factor driving seed sales over long term

The continuous efforts of the government to develop domestic farmers and expand the harvesting area under crop cultivation to meet the rising market demand is projected to surge the consumption of seeds in the country, thereby resulting in increased market revenues over future

Increasing Number of Investments: Some of the leading seed breeding companies across the world have recognized the potential of agriculture in Brazil and have been investing in Brazil consistently for a significant amount of time. This has led to the development of the industry and widespread use of seeds from organized players in the market. Emphasis on innovation, research and development through heavy investment especially in the crops of corn, soybean, tomato, melon, chili, onions and other major vegetable and non-vegetable crops is anticipated to support the revenues of the players offering seeds for producing crops in Brazil.

The rising GDP of the country is expected to increase the demand for meat sources of protein which is the preferred food in Brazil. This will naturally lead to an increase in crops that serve as animal feed such as soybean for pigs, corn for chicken and other seeds. The market is also projected to witness a rise in the demand for fruits and other horticulture crops because of the same reason. In accordance with the Central Bureau of Statistics Brazil, agriculture sector contributed around 5.0% of the country's GDP as of 2018. It is further expected to grow in future.

Rising awareness about benefits of hybrid seeds: The Brazilian population is becoming more aware about the benefits of using hybrid and GM seeds. This also leads to farmers turning to more organized players as those are the companies that have invested enough in research and development to be able to provide significant benefits through their products. Activists in the field have set up organizations to carefully observe the working of these large companies to ensure that they do not practice unfair trade with farmers.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Brazil Seed Market Outlook to 2023 – By GMO Seeds, Hybrid Seeds and Open-pollinated Seeds, By Vegetable (Tomato Seeds, Watermelon and Other Melon Seeds, Onion Seeds, Potato Seeds and Chili Seeds and Others) and Non-Vegetable Seeds (Soybean Seeds, Corn Seeds, Cotton Seeds and Others); and By Region" believe that by capping off on royalties earned by private companies for small farmers, investment in R&D to increase the yield of major crops, manage distribution network for widespread research, vegetable seeds gaining traction and educating farmers about the proper usage of seeds and its benefits are some of the factors driving the market. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 3.8% in terms of revenue and a CAGR of 13.8% in terms of production volume during the forecast period of 2019E–2023E.

Key Segments Covered

By International and Domestic Players

By Type of Seed

Vegetable Seed



By Type of Vegetable Crop





Tomato Seeds







Watermelon and Other Melon Seeds







Onion Seeds







Potato Seeds







Chili Seeds







Others (Lettuce, Melon, Green Peppers, Cucumber, Sweet corn and Cauliflower)





By Type of Technology in Vegetable Seeds





Hybrid







Open Pollinated



Non-Vegetable Seed



By Type of Non-Vegetable Seeds





Soybean Seeds







Corn Seeds







Cotton Seeds







Others (Rice, Wheat, Sorghum, Sunflower and rest)





By Type of Technology in Non-Vegetable Seeds





GMO







Hybrid Seeds







Open Pollinated Seeds

By Region

Bahia



Goias



Mato Grosso Do Sul



Mato Grosso



Parana



Rio Grande Do Sul



Other Regions (Mineras, Ceara, Tocantins, Santa Catrina Sao Paulo , Rorema, Randona, Paraiba and Paraui)

Key Target Audience

Seed Manufacturers

Associations and industrial bodies

Agricultural institutes and universities

Regulatory institutions

Agricultural Seed Distributors

Government Agencies

NGO's Supporting Agricultural Growth and Activities

Venture Capitalists

Online Sales and Retailing Agencies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period – 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period – 2019-2023

Companies Covered in Brazil Seeds Market:

Bayer AG

Syngenta

Corteva Agrisciences

KWS

Longping

Limagrain

Agreliant

BASF

TMG

Donmario

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Latin America Seed Market Introduction

Brazil Seed Market Introduction

Value Chain Analysis of Brazil Seed Market

Brazil Agricultural Scenario

Brazil Seed Market Size, 2013-2018

Brazil Seed Market Segmentation

Trade Scenario for Brazil Seed Market, 2013-2017

SWOT Analysis in Brazil Seed Market

Seed Market Trends and Developments in Brazil Seed Market

Seed Market Issues and Challenges in Brazil Seed Market

Seed Market Regulatory Framework in Brazil Seed Market

Seed Market Comparative Landscape in Brazil Seed Market

Seed Market Brazil Seed Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019E 2023E

Analyst Recommendations for Brazil Seed Market

