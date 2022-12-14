Brazil On-Demand Grocery Market to get doubled from 2022 to 2027F by reaching ~USD 9 billion; owning to advancement of technology, high internet penetration rate and government initiatives: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazil Quick Commerce Market is in the growing stage, being driven by the quick delivery, advancement of technology, high internet penetration rate, comfortable working environment and government policies. There are several players in the Brazil Quick Commerce market some of which are iFood, Rappi, Uber Eats, 99 Foods, James Delivery etc.

The market is expected to grow due to the increased awareness, penetration & consumption of internet and smart phones among the population post pandemic.

The Food Delivery Apps revenue is expected to increase due to the use of new advance technology like AI & ML, and other multiple solutions.

Time, Speed and Comfort are expected to be the demand-driving forces for the food delivery services in future.

Use of AI algorithms: Q-Commerce industry is based on technology and keeps evolving using modern methods for better user experiences. Digitalization was a breakthrough for the industry. Algorithms coupled with AI & ML are being used to improve the decision-making process, scalability and multiple order route deliveries. For Instance, use of Drone delivery clubbed with AI algorithms will provides an on-demand delivery alternative for quick-commerce that is faster, cost-efficient and more sustainable.

Internet Penetration & Smartphone Usage: With increasing internet penetration and usage of smartphones, more and more people have access to the services like digital payments which provided customers, easing comfort and convenience and it also increases the retention rate of customers. Along with this, the internet penetration in smaller areas will drastically increase the demand and usage of such services.

Convenient & Quick Delivery: The Quick Commerce Industry has been competing on the feature of ultra-fast delivery lately, with companies providing services in the shortest period of time possible. This has brought the transition from delivery in 1-2 days to delivery on the same day to now delivering in less than 1 hour. For Instance, companies like iFood Mercado, Rappi are trying to delivery their order in less than 1 hour.

Key Segments Covered:-

Brazil Quick Commerce Market (by Revenue) 2022P & 2027F

By Service Type

On demand food delivery



On demand grocery delivery

By Delivery Time Period (by Revenue) 2022P & 2027F

within 10 minutes



within 15-20 minutes



within 35-40 minutes

By On-Demand Food Delivery:-

By Platform Type (by Revenue) 2022P & 2027F

WhatsApp



Food Delivery Apps

By Platform Type (by Revenue) 2022P & 2027F

Restaurant-to-Consumer



Platform-to-Consumer

On-Demand Grocery Delivery:-

By Business Model Type (by Revenue) 2022P & 2027F

E-Commerce Platforms



Brick & Motor Stores



Delivery Apps

Key Target Audience:-

Global Food Delivery Partners

Global Grocery Delivery Partners

E-Commerce Retailers

E-Commerce Service Providers

Door To Door Delivery Service Providers

Supply Chain System Providers

Financial Service Provider

NBFCs

Venture Capitals

Fin-Tech Companies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Year: 2018-2021

2018-2021 Base Year: 2022P

2022P Forecast Period: 2022F– 2027F

Companies Covered:-

Ifood

Uber Eats (Conershop)

Rappi & Rappi Turbo

Others (Daki, James's delivery)

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Brazil Quick Commerce Market Overview

Ecosystem of Brazil Quick Commerce Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of Brazil Quick Commerce Market

Export and Import Overview of Brazil Automotive market

Industry Analysis of Brazil Quick Commerce Market

SWOT Analysis of Brazil Quick Commerce Market

Key Growth Drivers in Market in Brazil

Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in Brazil Quick Commerce Market

Quick Commerce Market Regulatory Framework in Brazil Quick Commerce Market

Quick Commerce Market Competitive Landscape in in Brazil Quick Commerce Market

Quick Commerce Market Market Share of Major Auto Finance Providers in Brazil Quick Commerce Market

Quick Commerce Market Detailed Analysis on Brazil Quick Commerce Market (Market Size and Segmentation, 2018-2021P; Future Market Size and Segmentation, 2022-2027F)

Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

