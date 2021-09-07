Brazil Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 997.3 Million and 9,422 Units by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Brazil crawler excavator market report.

The Brazil crawler excavator market by volume is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.26% during the period 2021−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Brazil's economy contracted by 23.1% in 2020 due to a sharp slowdown in economic activities caused by COVID-19. Between 2018 and 2019, FDI inflow grew by 20%, reaching USD 72 billion.

2. Brazil's economy surpasses that of all other Latin American nations, with vast and well-developed agricultural, mining, industrial, and service sectors, and it is extending its position in global markets. In Brazil, as the real estate market booms, it is providing ample opportunities to the excavator market.

3. The Brazilian government has started an infrastructure development investment initiative by doubling investment in infrastructure which is expected to pump up the crawler excavator market in Brazil.

4. Surge in public-private partnerships for infrastructure development projects and recovery of the construction sector is driving the crawler excavator market.

5. OEMs are switching to intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability. Hence, the market is transitioning to a more innovative industry leading to an increase in footfall, thereby affecting the product sales.

6. The market is highly competitive characterized by the presence of several OEMs including Caterpillar, Komatsu, Deere-Hitachi, Volvo Construction Equipment, Hyundai Construction Equipment, SANY, Kobelco, JCB, Doosan Infracore South America, and others.

7. The Brazil crawler excavator market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period with high demand in medium and >201 HP segments.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Volume (Units) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by excavator type and operating weight, application, and gross power output

Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors, 6 other vendors, and 5 rental companies

Brazil Crawler Excavator Market – Segmentation

Mini excavators are majorly used in small construction activities in urban areas since such equipment are compact and can be flexibly moved in small areas. The demand for mini excavators is largely driven by the construction industry in Brazil .

. The <60 HP category predominantly hosts a wide range of mini excavators used for compact operations such as landscaping, excavating, demolishing, and material handling in cities and farms majorly in the construction sector. Brazil's <60 HP crawler excavator market is expected to reach USD 33.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.21%

<60 HP crawler excavator market is expected to reach by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.21% The construction sector in Brazil has been witnessing growth over the last few years. Foreign virtual roadshows to promote concession prospects in railroads, airports, highways, and ports have been part of recent Ministry of Infrastructure (MINFRA) initiatives.

Market Segmentation by Excavator Type and Operating Weight

Mini (Less than 6 tons)

Small (6-24 tons)

Medium (25-40 tons)

Large (Above 40 tons)

Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Forestry

Others

Market Segmentation by Gross Power

61-101 HP

102-200 HP

Greater than 201 HP

Brazil Crawler Excavator Market – Dynamics

Recent reforms in Brazilian water and sanitation regulations have prompted private investment in the industry, which is currently regarded as one of Brazil's most appealing business possibilities. Brazil's Investment Partnerships Program (PPI) has begun a new phase of infrastructure projects with private sector participation. The program provides private firms with long-term concessions to manage airports, ports, roads, and trains, as well as engage in electricity generation and distribution and oil and gas exploration and production. Currently, there are approximately 150 PPI infrastructure projects scattered around the country in a variety of industries, including greenfield and brownfield.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Surge in public-private partnerships for infrastructure development projects

Better availability of financing for heavy equipment

Development of low-emission and energy-efficient excavators

Government support for affordable housing

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi

Sany

Volvo Construction Equipment

Kobelco

JCB

Hyundai

Doosan

Other Prominent Vendors

LeeBoy

Sumitomo

Liebherr

XCMG

Kubota

Ingersoll Rand

Rental Companies

Big Rentz

Scaffold King Rentals, Inc

Complete Outdoor

One Source

Ice

