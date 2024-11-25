Brandwatch Recognized as a Leader in Social Marketing Solutions for Large Enterprises by IDC MarketScape

Brandwatch was named a Leader among 13 vendors focused on social listening, social media management and digital care solutions.

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandwatch, the world's premiere social media management and consumer intelligence suite, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Social Marketing Software for Large Enterprises 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52038924, November 2024), a new category for the expert analyst firm.

Brandwatch was recognized for the following strengths:

"Brandwatch unlocks a rich understanding of people and the world with unmatched intelligence by analyzing the most extensive omni-channel data coverage with scalable, industry-leading AI tools and powerful, flexible reporting capabilities."

"Brandwatch provides a full suite of highly customizable and easy-to-use tools for brands to seamlessly connect with their audiences in meaningful ways anytime and anywhere."

"Our combined suite revolutionizes how businesses run successful campaigns, protect and promote brand reputation, and drive business growth through social; quickly, confidently, and consistently" said Channing Ferrer, President of Brandwatch, "We're proud to be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Social Marketing Software for Large Enterprises, which we believe reinforces our commitment to our customers to provide them the best tools and intelligence on the market."

The Brandwatch roadmap for 2025 includes further enhancements to the platform's AI capabilities, as well as new features and integrations designed to provide users with even greater insights and control over their social media efforts.

"Our ambitious plans for 2025 will further cement our commitment to our customers, with AI being applied in exciting new ways, including through the exciting new collaboration with Google Cloud, which we announced last week" noted Ferrer.

Brandwatch remains committed to delivering AI-powered innovations and a robust suite of tools that empower brands to navigate the complexities of the social media landscape and make informed decisions.

For more information about Brandwatch and its comprehensive suite of social marketing solutions, please visit Brandwatch.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Brandwatch

Brandwatch is the world's premiere social media management and consumer intelligence suite, equipping the world's most innovative and admired companies – including half of the Forbes 100 – with the tools, structure, and insights they need to act on opportunities and accelerate their brands.

Our portfolio of AI-powered consumer intelligence, end-to-end influencer marketing, and award-winning social media management platforms provides a best-in-class suite of solutions for the most enterprising brands and agencies to execute insights-driven strategies at scale.

Brandwatch is part of the Cision family of brands, alongside CisionOne, PR Newswire, and Streem.

