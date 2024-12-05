Brandwatch Advances Brand Reputation Management with Innovative Proprietary and Generative AI Integration

New React Score Integrates with Large Language Models to Monitor, Protect, and Optimize Brand Reputation

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandwatch, the world's premiere social media management and consumer intelligence suite, is redefining brand reputation management with the launch of its new AI-powered React Score. This industry-first advancement leverages automated AI to empower brands with unparalleled real-time insights, allowing for timelier, proactive action.

Unprecedented Brand Reputation Insights Powered by AI

React Score leverages advanced natural language processing (NLP) models to analyze conversations across over 100 million sources, pinpointing brand risks and opportunities. Brandwatch's generative AI integration transforms data into easy-to-understand summaries, providing instant clarity on how and when to act.

React Score provides real-time ratings based on three key categories:

Harm: Identifies potentially damaging content that could negatively impact brand image.

Spam: Detects irrelevant or promotional messages that clutter brand conversations.

Emotion: Analyzes the emotional tone of conversations, gauging consumer sentiment with greater nuance.

React Score provides clear rankings across categories, helping brands quickly prioritize responses, monitor reputation health, and track performance in real-time.

AI-Powered Action and Deeper Audience Understanding

React Score lets brands dive deep into audience-specific trends and uncover shifts in sentiment across sub-topics by seamlessly integrating with multiple AI and manual analysis tools. Real-time alerts for spikes ensure swift, strategic responses to potential crises or opportunities.

"It has never been more important for brands to have access to accurate and reliable insights," said Matt Tippets, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Brandwatch. "Brandwatch built this game-changing hybrid approach, combining generative and proprietary AI with human oversight to deliver accurate, reliable insights that help our customers confidently navigate the complexities of the digital landscape."

This product launch follows on the heels of the recently announced collaboration with Google Cloud, with plans to leverage the powerful generative AI capabilities of Vertex AI and Gemini models to further enhance its suite of solutions. Brandwatch will also be releasing the Iris AI query assistant in Q1. This tool will intelligently blend proprietary and generative AI to simplify query creation, empowering brands to refine social listening searches with unparalleled precision and depth.

To learn more about Brandwatch React Score and how it can transform your brand reputation management, visit Brandwatch.com.

About Brandwatch

Brandwatch is the world's premiere social media management and consumer intelligence suite, equipping the world's most innovative and admired companies – including half of the Forbes 100 – with the tools, structure, and insights they need to act on opportunities and accelerate their brands.

Our portfolio of AI-powered consumer intelligence, end-to-end influencer marketing, and award-winning social media management platforms provides a best-in-class suite of solutions for the most enterprising brands and agencies to execute insights-driven strategies at scale.

Brandwatch is part of the Cision family of brands, alongside CisionOne, PR Newswire, and Streem.

