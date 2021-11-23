Brand new online platform The Finance Department presents entrepreneurs and their finance teams with a wealth of knowledge and resources to upskill on demand and reduce expenses for professional advice

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over their years in professional services, Asif Ahmed and Luke Farren, the entrepreneurs and co-founders behind The Finance Department (TFD) found there was no way for entrepreneurs to instantly learn about key financial concepts that would impact their businesses. If they ever did stumble upon this information, it would lack context and nuance, ultimately resulting in an over reliance on professional advisors. Therefore, they designed an online content platform, with carefully curated contributors, resources and topics with the aim to gather the entire community onto one platform as well as through active LinkedIn and Instagram channels.

With it's easily accessible and bitesize format, all the knowledge you need to know is in the palm of your hand wherever you may be. Listen to a 5-minute podcast before a meeting to upgrade your knowledge, or go back to basics with a detailed video presented by top finance professionals, all of whom have spent years advising high-growth businesses. The information is tailored for the needs and accessibility of those that would benefit from it the most.

TFD's co-founders believe that today's finance professionals work with an outdated learning and development model. Entrepreneurs need to be empowered through working with platforms that match their innovation and agility. Just as founder Asif Ahmed comments: "There's no good reason why entrepreneurs should not have access to world class financial information from the very start at a reasonable cost- noone, until now has recongised that entrepreneurs need the very best advice when they can least afford it".

Note to Editor

About the Finance Department

The Finance Department (TFD) has been created by Asif Ahmed and Luke Farren. Asif is a highly skilled finance professional who's worked with entrepreneurs throughout his career as an accountant. Having started his own businesses, he's seen their world from both sides. Luke Farren is a detailed-focused operations expert, bringing rigour, strategy and vision. Between them, TFD's founders have over 20 years' experience within the finance industry.

TFD's vision is simple: To build a community content platform that will change the way people access financial information, through exclusive and industry-leading online tools and resources. A service aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and their finance teams.

