Brand & Demand: Frost & Sullivan's Tactical Marketing Services Fuel B2B Pipeline Growth Amid Economic Volatility

Proven programs help companies stay visible, engage high-value buyers, and deliver measurable ROI - even in a downturn

LONDON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global economic uncertainty continues to impact business strategies, Frost & Sullivan is spotlighting its proven suite of tactical marketing support services - designed to help companies accelerate customer acquisition, sustain market visibility, tell their story effectively, and drive measurable revenue impact, even in challenging times.

While many organisations respond to economic headwinds by cutting budgets or pausing marketing efforts, Frost & Sullivan advises a more strategic approach: lean in.

"Economic slowdowns often present the greatest opportunities for market share growth," says Dr. Brian Cotton, Partner at Frost & Sullivan. "When competitors go quiet, forward-thinking companies can use that space to gain ground. But it requires executional excellence and strategic urgency."

Execution Power for Your Marketing Strategy

Frost & Sullivan's tactical marketing support services help medium and large enterprises execute high-impact marketing programs with speed, focus, and flexibility. Built on over six decades of industry expertise, the offering includes:

Content Marketing: Blog posts, video campaigns, infographics, interactive white papers, vBooks, and more—each tailored to help you tell your story in compelling, audience-relevant formats

Blog posts, video campaigns, infographics, interactive white papers, vBooks, and more—each tailored to help you tell your story in compelling, audience-relevant formats Product Marketing & Thought Leadership: Executive briefs, webinars, and virtual think tanks that position your brand as a trusted authority and storyteller in your space

Executive briefs, webinars, and virtual think tanks that position your brand as a trusted authority and storyteller in your space Account-Based Marketing (ABM): Highly targeted campaigns aligned with your ideal customer profile, designed to engage and convert decision-makers

Highly targeted campaigns aligned with your ideal customer profile, designed to engage and convert decision-makers Event Marketing: Executive luncheons, curated roundtables, and virtual events that deepen connections and bring your brand narrative to life in live settings

These services are tailored to amplify your existing strategy - enhancing lead generation, nurturing buyer relationships, and accelerate your sales pipeline.

The Time for Action Is Now

In today's climate, where budgets are scrutinized and sales cycles tighten, marketing and sales alignment is critical. Frost & Sullivan helps clients move faster without sacrificing quality—by applying data-driven strategies, precise targeting, and industry insight to every campaign.

"Working with trusted partners like us means you don't have to choose between speed and quality," adds Dr. Cotton. "We bring deep industry knowledge, proven frameworks, and the executional firepower to help you stay ahead."

Ready to Strengthen Your Funnel?

Don't let economic headwinds slow your growth. The right support can make all the difference. Whether you're looking to increase lead volume, elevate content impact, or turn prospects into customers faster, Frost & Sullivan's tactical marketing services are designed to deliver measurable results - when it matters most.

Curious how strategic pipeline acceleration can boost your results in today's economy?

Connect directly with brian.cotton@frost.com for an exploratory chat and discover how Frost & Sullivan can help supercharge your sales funnel.

YOUR TRANSFORMATIONAL GROWTH JOURNEY STARTS HERE. Frost & Sullivan's Growth Pipeline Engine, transformational strategies and best-practice models drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. Is your company prepared to survive and thrive through the coming transformation? Join the Journey

Editor's Note

To arrange an interview or for any questions, please contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

kristina.menzefricke@frost.com