Bran Market to see an Upscaling Profit Curve in the Forthcoming Years: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Bran Market is estimated to gain huge traction in the forthcoming years. "The industry is currently in its developing stage and its consumption degree is anticipated to demonstrate a smooth curve in the future."

The market has experienced steady growth ascribed to the penetration of regular promotional spends and the rise of e-commerce. Bran product lifecycle and consummate marketing strategies rapidly stimulated bran products from an introductory stage to spectacular growth. However, the high marketing costs are hampering the capital investments made in the bran market. Re-branding old fiber cereals and its growing awareness among the general population have created opportunities for nutritionists and health experts to stage themselves in this global market.

The market presents a detailed depiction of the application/end-user segment which comprises of online sales, convenience stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, food and drink specialty stores and others. Based on product type, the market has been categorized into wheat bran, rice bran, oat bran, and others. India has demonstrated huge potential for producing rice bran as it is regarded as the most important cereal food crop in the country. The consumption of rice bran is rising by almost one million tons per annum and there is an untapped potential to boost its demand in the foreign market.

Download PDF to know more details about "Bran Market" Report 2023.

Bran market has been categorized based on the key regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Bran products have gained popularity in North America as a popular breakfast alternative and are majorly driving the market growth in this region. Chinese manufacturers have implicated some of the most advanced production technologies and are speeding up the market augmentation.

The market offers a multitude of challenges for the industry participants and the gaining decisive understanding of these challenges have impelled the players to pander strategic merger & acquisition activities with their fellow contenders. Some of the prominent players dominating the bran market includes Milanaise, Mornflake, Bob's Red Mill, Grocery & Gourmet Food, Quaker, Hodgson Mill, Flahavans, Kellogg's, Ceres Organics, Now Health Group, Bulk Bran Foods, Siemer Milling Company, Harinera Vilafranquina, Hindustan Animal Feeds, and Jordans among others.

An increasing assessment from financial organizations, government, and other regulatory bodies is influencing the effective research methodology and an in-depth exploration of business strategies to be adopted by the prominent market players.

Kellogg made a strategic change in their new product development lines such as hi-fiber based cereals to meet the customer interests. Such ideas have screened in upscaling profit curve by associating with Masterbrand All-Bran and secured their long-term growth. Large investments were made by Kellogg to support their marketing strategy and evaluate the customer response by appealing them to re-appraise their products.

Access 115 page research report with TOC on "Global Bran Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-bran-sales-market-report-2018-by-manufacturer-region-type-and-application

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Bran for these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

China



USA



Europe



Japan



Korea



India

Global Bran market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Bran sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Milanaise



Bob's Red Mill



Mornflake



Quaker



Grocery & Gourmet Food



Hodgson Mill



Kellogg's



Flahavans



Now Health Group



Ceres Organics



Bulk Barn Foods



Hindustan Animal Feeds



Siemer Milling Company



Jordans



Harinera Vilafranquina

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Wheat Bran



Oat Bran



Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Bran for each application, including

Online Sales



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Food and Drink Specialty Stores



Others

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.