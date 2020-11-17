Bram Goorden joins SOPHiA GENETICS as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of North America

"Bram is an amazing addition to our leadership team as he is well-versed in building top performing teams and developing lasting commercial relationships with healthcare stakeholders that are of immense benefit to all involved. He will be a great driver of our US and Global expansion plans moving forward as he champions the future of Data-Driven Medicine in both the Clinical and BioPharma Business Units," affirmed founder and CEO Jurgi Camblong.

Bram Goorden, a Belgian national, is an accomplished commercial executive with 20 years of experience in life sciences. Before FMI, he was General Manager, Head of Therapeutics with Prometheus Labs (San Diego, CA), a Nestle Health Science company. Earlier in his career, Goorden held global revenue driving roles of increasing responsibility with Eli Lilly and UCB Pharma. He originally began his career as a management consultant at Accenture where he worked with clients in biotech, utilities and petrochemicals.

"I am thrilled to join the SOPHiA team. Our universal Platform is democratizing Data-Driven Medicine in an unparalleled fashion. Together, we enable healthcare providers to fully utilize the power of decentralized genomic and multimodal data in their efforts to improve patient outcomes. It's a privilege to help grow access to our solution for both clinicians and biopharma partners in my role as Chief Commercial Officer," said Bram Goorden.

Goorden is now based from the company's US headquarters in Boston. As part of the closing of a recent successful $110 Million oversubscribed funding round, SOPHiA GENETICS has plans to nearly triple their workforce in the United States.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of new-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, the universal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding community of over 1'000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing, fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the MIT Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies".

More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, follow @SOPHiAGENETICS on Twitter.



