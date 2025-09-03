Brainomix Stroke AI Software Hailed as ῾Revolutionary,' Helping More Patients Fully Recover

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a global leader and pioneer of AI-powered imaging tools in stroke and lung fibrosis, has garnered widespread media attention1 this week following a renewed focus on the impact of its Brainomix 360 Stroke technology to improve recovery rates for stroke patients.

Brainomix 360 Stroke provides real-time interpretation of brain scans to help guide treatment and transfer decisions for stroke patients.

A study published by the Royal Berkshire Hospital demonstrated that Brainomix software tripled the number of stroke patients achieving functional independence, from 16% to 48%. Additional data from the largest real-world evaluation of stroke AI imaging showed that Brainomix 360 Stroke was associated with a more than 50% increase in mechanical thrombectomy, a life-changing stroke treatment.

Brainomix 360 Stroke is a comprehensive platform powered by highly advanced AI algorithms, supporting clinicians by providing real-time interpretation of brain scans to help guide treatment and transfer decisions for stroke patients in both specialist and general hospitals.

David Hargroves, the NHS Clinical Director for Stroke, said: "This AI decision support technology is revolutionizing how we help people who have been affected by stroke. It is estimated a patient loses around 2m brain cells a minute at the start of a stroke, which is why quick diagnosis and treatment is so critical. AI decision support software provides real-time interpretation of patients' brain scans – supporting expert doctors and other NHS staff to make faster treatment decisions."

Dr Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder at Brainomix, said: "Brainomix is helping clinicians every day improve the level of care they can deliver to stroke patients in the UK and worldwide. We are delighted to see a focus on the unique and powerful impact that our technology is having on patient outcomes, validated by an expanding base of published, real-world evidence."

Brainomix is widely recognised as one of the UK's most successful AI healthcare companies, having developed its technology through commercial scale up to market launch, and having secured a number of successful partnerships with NHS England and The Health Innovation Network.

Brainomix 360 Stroke has been deployed widely across the UK and Europe, where it is the established market leader, and in the United States, where it has been validated by a number of world-class stroke institutions and exhibiting a similar clinical impact on stroke care.

