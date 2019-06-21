Brainomix® Stroke Imaging Solution Improves Consistency of Image Interpretation for Doctors

The study demonstrated the high sensitivity and specificity of e-CTA®, independent of clinician input. This is very important especially when selecting ischemic stroke patients presenting symptoms beyond 6 hours or with an uncertain time of onset, as reflected in the recent European Stroke Organisation guidelines for mechanical thrombectomy. Expert neuroradiology input is rarely available in real-time at most hospitals around the world, especially at primary stroke centres from which patients need to be transferred to a comprehensive centre. Even when specialist neuroradiology opinion is readily available, e-CTA® offers the opportunity to improve inter-rater reliability, therefore helping select the right patients that can benefit the most from mechanical thrombectomy.