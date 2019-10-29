Brainomix joins Global Stroke Community to mark World Stroke Day

Brainomix's e-Stroke Suite plays a critical role in the treatment pathway for stroke patients, helping doctors interpret images and make fast decisions that are needed when it is suspected that a patient has suffered a stroke.

"Every 30 minutes a stroke patient who could have been saved, dies or remains permanently disabled, not because of the stroke, but because they're admitted in a hospital that doesn't have the expertise to diagnose and select the patient for a life-saving treatment path," noted Dr. Michalis Papadakis, CEO and co-founder of Brainomix. "Our AI-driven technology has been shown to increase a physician's ability to diagnose and detect stroke damage on scans, a critical first step in the treatment of stroke patients."

A recent study published in the International Journal of Stroke showed that Brainomix's e-ASPECTS software can define and quantify the region of the brain that is irreversibly injured in stroke patients using routinely acquired CT scans, with results correlating strongly to those obtained with CT Perfusion and MRI.

"The results of this latest study are really exciting and support our mission at Brainomix to maximize the value of simple imaging, making life-saving stroke treatments accessible to all patients – a fitting message for World Stroke Day," Michalis noted. "We're proud to partner with stroke clinicians from across the world, who provide critical care to stroke patients, and ongoing support to stroke survivors and their families."

Brainomix's e-Stroke Suite is the most comprehensive imaging solution, empowering clinicians across all stages of the stroke patient pathway and supporting the thrombectomy decision-making process, from non-contrast CT interpretation, to collateral assessments and LVO detection, to more advanced perfusion-based assessments.

