Brainomix Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Melissa Strange as Chief Financial Officer and Jérôme Galbrun as Chief Revenue Officer

Melissa Strange MBA, from Closed Loop Medicine, joins as Chief Financial Officer

Jérôme Galbrun PhD, joins as Chief Revenue Officer, ex-Philips Global Leader

The company has more than doubled its overall resources following last December's £16M ( $21.2M ) financing round, with more hiring planned through the rest of the year

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, the AI-powered medtech solutions company, today announces that it has appointed Melissa Strange as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jérôme Galbrun as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The expansion in the leadership team reflects the Company's growth and maturity since closing its £16M ($21.2M) series B financing in December 2021. The team has more than doubled since the start of the year, with additional hiring planned for the remainder of 2022.

Melissa will lead finance, HR and operations, bringing extensive experience to help guide the Company's future direction. Melissa has spent 14 years working in life sciences, helping companies such as Summit Therapeutics and Kuano develop from early-stage discovery through to commercial launch preparations. Melissa joins from Closed Loop Medicine where she led on finance and strategy as CFO, including closure of a £13m Series A financing. With experience in corporate and commercial transactions, as well as wider organizational development and operational capabilities, Melissa has been actively involved in raising over £100M through UK and US private and public financings and helped secure ~£67M in non-dilutive funding. Melissa holds an LLB in Law from Oxford Brookes University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Guildford's University of Law, an Executive MBA from University of Oxford, and is a chartered certified accountant.

Jérôme will lead global sales, marketing and business development activities at Brainomix. He brings extensive business experience, particularly from the medical device and medical imaging industry. Before joining Brainomix, Jérôme was Senior Director at Philips where he held positions including Lead Global Sales and Business Development for the EMR (Electronic Medical Records) and Care Management Business Unit, focusing on tele-health solutions; and Global Head of Marketing for the KLAS-awarded Advanced Visualization solution, focusing on cardiology, oncology and neurology. Prior to Philips, Jérôme was the head of Global Business Development at Agfa HealthCare and has held various other management positions in large corporations, including Hewlett-Packard and GE Healthcare. He holds a PhD in Medical Technology Innovation Processes from the Tokyo Institute of Technology, and a Master's in Management from the Graduate Business School of Lyons.

Including Melissa and Jérôme, Brainomix has nearly doubled its overall team in the last six months, adding new team members across critical functions of software engineers, clinical specialists and program managers, to help drive the Company's expansion into new markets and new therapeutic indications such as lung fibrosis and cancer. Further appointments are planned by the end of the year, extending the company's commercial and marketing operations.

Dr Michalis Papadakis, Brainomix's Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, commented: "Our recent £16M financing reflects our robust track record and provides the resources to maximise our potential in the delivery of innovative AI solutions for patients worldwide. We are now at an inflection point on a very exciting development pathway. I welcome Melissa and Jérôme to the leadership team and look forward to working with them as we drive forward our healthcare innovation, best-in-class technological development and expansion into new disease indications and geographical markets.

Melissa Strange, newly appointed CFO at Brainomix, said: "I am excited to be joining Brainomix at this critical stage in its growth as it scales its business. The world-class team has developed truly innovative technology and its e-Stroke platform is already the market leader in Europe, as well as being installed in hundreds of hospitals across the US, South America and Asia. I look forward to working with Michalis and the Brainomix team as we expand the business for further patient benefit and value creation."

Jérôme Galbrun, newly appointed CRO at Brainomix, said: "Brainomix has world-leading strengths in healthcare and AI-enabled medtech, and a team that is committed to positively impacting patient treatment and outcomes around the world. I look forward to further advancing the market adoption of its e-Stroke platform and to commercialising other indications such as lung fibrosis and cancer, which have similar unmet needs and are amenable to our approach."

The recent financing was co-led by existing investors Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund and Parkwalk Advisors, along with new investor, Tencent Holdings, and included participation from Oxford University Innovation Fund.

This investment will build on the proven success of the Company's tech platform in stroke and enable value-generating pharmaceutical partnerships to improve clinical trial success, foster broader adoption of existing therapies in the new indications, and improve patient outcomes. The funds will also enable the Company to drive into new therapeutic areas beyond stroke by developing novel imaging biomarkers for better treatment of lung fibrosis and cancer.

About Brainomix

Brainomix is an Oxford-based company specializing in the creation of AI-enabled software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and certain lung conditions. Since launching as a spin-out from the University of Oxford in 2010, it has developed award-winning, AI-powered imaging biomarkers and software solutions, assisting physicians across the world to make better life-saving decisions. Its e-Stroke platform provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving faster treatment times and improving functional independence for patients. To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com , and follow on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

