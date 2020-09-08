Brainomix Awarded Prestigious AI Grant to Demonstrate Impact in NHS

Company Selected to Participate in Groundbreaking NHS AI Initiative

OXFORD, England, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix were announced today as winners of an Artificial Intelligence in Health and Care Award by Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, at the Founders Forum HealthTech Summit in London, which includes a significant grant that will enable Brainomix to deploy its software, the e-Stroke Suite, across a number of UK stroke networks and evaluate its impact on stroke care across these regions. "Today's funding will ensure the NHS can continue to fast-track pioneering artificial intelligence to the frontline, freeing up clinicians' time and saving lives," Hancock said.

Organised by the Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC) in partnership with NHSX and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), the awards are designed to accelerate the testing and evaluation of the most promising AI technologies which meet the strategic aims set out in the NHS Long Term Plan. "The NHS has and always will rely first and foremost on the clinical expertise of our staff, but the innovations we're funding today have the potential to save lives by improving screening, cancer treatment and stroke care for NHS patients across the country," noted Sir Simon Stevens, NHS Chief Executive.

"We are delighted and honoured to be selected for this prestigious award, from a group of nearly 500 other applicants. As an Oxford-based company, we are proud of our UK heritage and excited to be part of this innovative programme – one which promises to accelerate the pace of AI adoption in healthcare, while also helping the NHS deliver improved care through transformative solutions," noted Dr Michalis Papadakis, CEO and co-founder of Brainomix.

The e-Stroke Suite supports both specialist and non-specialist clinicians to interpret stroke brain scans in real-time, and to identify patients who need urgent treatments or transfer to a specialist hospital. Using the e-Stroke mobile app, doctors can then securely share brain scans with specialists at other hospitals, bringing expert decision making to all hospital Emergency Departments 24/7.

"Earlier this year the e-Stroke Suite was successfully deployed at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, and with this grant, we now have an opportunity to evaluate the e-Stroke Suite across multiple NHS networks. We are looking forward to partnering with the NHS, both locally and nationally, to measure the opportunity for Brainomix AI technology to improve patient care in all hospitals. We are excited to help unlock access to time-critical stroke treatments (such as thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy) for more patients, by empowering frontline NHS clinicians to make more confident and faster decisions," explained Dr George Harston, Chief Medical & Innovation Officer at Brainomix.

Brainomix is a partner of the National Consortium of Intelligent Medical Imaging (NCIMI), a strategic network of NHS hospitals, clinical leaders, industry experts, world-leading researchers, plus patient groups and charities – all focused on driving innovation in the UK's AI sector. Its CEO, Dr Claire Bloomfield, said: "This is incredible news for our partner Brainomix and will help further the reach of the e-Stroke Suite deployment; assessing impact for patients across the UK. At NCIMI we're very pleased that the work we have done with Brainomix can be further expanded across the UK. Having seen the benefits of the adoption of this AI with our NHS Trusts in NCIMI (for example with Royal Berkshire), it is great news that this can have greater reach through the support from NHSX. Expanding this evaluation work will provide vital evidence and create a national picture for the effective use of AI tech in healthcare."

