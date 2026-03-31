NewAI software enables robots to plan and adapt their own paths—eliminating the need for manual route training while boosting coverage, productivity, and autonomy in dynamic commercial environments.

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As commercial environments grow increasingly reliant on autonomous technology in core operations, the ability for robots to intelligently adapt is critical to scaling automation. Brain Corp, the real-world AI company, today announced the release of BrainOS® Clean 2.0, a major new software update designed to elevate how Tennant Company robotic floor cleaners operate, adapt, and integrate into existing workflows through advanced contextual awareness.

Brain Corp Launches BrainOS® Clean 2.0 with SelfPath™ AI, Advancing Adaptive Autonomy for Tennant Company Floor Cleaning Robots

Having pioneered the commercial adoption of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) at scale by enabling partners to bring to market enterprise-grade solutions that are easy to deploy and operate, Brain Corp is continuing to advance its automation platform with the introduction of SelfPath™ AI. Featured in the BrainOS® Clean 2.0 release, SelfPath™ AI enables Tennant's X-series robotic floor cleaners to autonomously generate and adjust their own routes, continuously adapting to changing environments to deliver improved productivity and coverage—without the need for manual route training.

"BrainOS® Clean 2.0 and the introduction of SelfPath™ AI deliver immediate commercial value: deployments happen faster, route retraining is eliminated, and cleaning performance is improved in dynamic environments," said David Pinn, CEO of Brain Corp. "It's a strong example of how our autonomy platform enables our partners to deploy AI to solve real-world operational challenges at scale."

Measured Operational Impact

Across initial deployments, BrainOS® Clean 2.0 delivered tangible, measurable operational improvements, including:

Expanded Coverage (+22%): Autonomously assessing the environment to adjust floor coverage, removing the constraints of discrete manually taught routes and creating low-redundancy cleaning paths that prioritize unique areas.

Autonomously assessing the environment to adjust floor coverage, removing the constraints of discrete manually taught routes and creating low-redundancy cleaning paths that prioritize unique areas. Improved Autonomy (+55%): Dynamically adapting paths and reducing the need for manual interventions.

Dynamically adapting paths and reducing the need for manual interventions. Faster Deployments (>3x faster): Eliminating the burden of manual route training or retraining, allowing fleets to be up and running sooner and maintain high performance over time.

What BrainOS® Clean 2.0 Delivers

BrainOS® Clean 2.0 combines autonomous path planning with enhanced AI autonomy, visual intelligence, and workflow integration to dramatically improve robotic performance.

Key capabilities include:

SelfPath™ AI: Removing the need for manual route training by allowing robots to independently plan and refine their cleaning paths in complex environments.

Removing the need for manual route training by allowing robots to independently plan and refine their cleaning paths in complex environments. Enhanced Visual Perception: Empowering robots to build a contextual understanding of their environment, driving both performance and safety.

Empowering robots to build a contextual understanding of their environment, driving both performance and safety. Dynamic Replanning and Recovery: Enabling robots to instantly reroute around blocked aisles and unexpected obstacles without stopping.

Enabling robots to instantly reroute around blocked aisles and unexpected obstacles without stopping. Workflow-Aware Automation: Supporting seamless integration into existing facility operations, including automatic charging, schedule-based operation, and an understanding of key points of interest (POI).

Together, these capabilities allow robots to cover more space, operate more consistently, and require less day-to-day staff involvement.

"Our customers operate in dynamic environments that evolve constantly, and their cleaning technology needs to keep pace," said Pat Schottler, SVP of Tennant Company Robotics. "Brain Corp's latest AI advancements unlock a new level of intelligence for our machines. By enabling continuous adaptation to real-world conditions, BrainOS® Clean 2.0 allows us to deliver a more responsive and efficient autonomous solution for our customers."

Availability

BrainOS® Clean 2.0 will begin rolling out the week of April 6 to select Tennant X-series robotic floor cleaners, with full fleetwide availability across the X-series in May.

For more information around BrainOS® Clean 2.0, visit braincorp.com/brainosclean2-0

About Tennant Company

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.20 billion in 2025 and has approximately 4,500 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in more than 21 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®" are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

About Brain Corp

Brain Corp is the real-world AI company. Based in San Diego with more than 40,000 robots deployed across six continents, we enable partners to accelerate automation in public spaces to solve real customer problems at enterprise scale. Today, more Fortune 500 brands trust BrainOS® to power their robots safely and securely than any other autonomy platform. By closing the gap between vision and execution, we make the real world work better. For more information, visit www.braincorp.com.

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Media Contact: braincorp@sjspr.co