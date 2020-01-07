Bracewell Adds 16 Lawyers to Partnership Ranks

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP added 16 lawyers to its partnership in 2019, including four lawyers promoted to partner, effective January 1, 2020, and 12 lateral partner hires.

"This group of outstanding lawyers represents the very best of our profession," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Each of these lawyers has a long track record of success as trusted advisers in their respective areas of practice and will further our commitment to client service excellence worldwide."

E. Steve Bolden II – Bolden joined Bracewell's Dallas office in September 2019, with a broad public finance practice. He also has an active corporate and securities practice, representing clients in the merger and acquisition of publicly traded and privately held companies. Bolden earned his A.B. in government from Dartmouth College and his J.D., magna cum laude, from Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Texas Southern University.

Stephen L. Braga – Braga joined Bracewell's Washington, DC office in January 2019, with over 35 years of experience representing clients in white collar, appellate and civil litigation matters. He has played a leading role in many high-profile white collar cases and investigations in DC over the course of his career. Braga received his B.A., cum laude, from Fairfield University and his J.D., magna cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center. He is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Michael Chibib – Chibib rejoined Bracewell's Austin office in December 2019, with over 25 years of experience advising companies in the semiconductor, telecommunications, electronics and software fields on various IP litigation matters. From 2000 to 2006, he was general counsel at a publicly traded company in the alternative energy space. Chibib earned his B.S. in electrical engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and his J.D., with honors, from The University of Texas School of Law.

Conor M. Civins – Civins rejoined Bracewell's Austin office in December 2019, with over 16 years of experience handling IP litigation and general commercial litigation. He represents a range of clients in patent litigation, trademark and trade secret disputes, as well as disputes involving breach of contract, fraud, unfair competition and breach of fiduciary duty. Civins graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. from Emory University and earned his J.D., with honors, from The University of Texas School of Law.

William H. Ebert – Resident in Bracewell's Washington, DC office, Ebert was promoted from senior counsel to partner, effective January 1, 2020. He represents large financial institutions, private equity funds and companies in secured and unsecured commercial lending transactions, primarily in the upstream, midstream and renewable energy sectors. Ebert received his B.A. from University of Pennsylvania and his J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law.

Todd W. Eckland – Eckland joined Bracewell's New York office in September 2019, with over 30 years of experience representing investment banks and public and private companies in capital markets transactions. He has advised clients in more than 250 public offerings of debt, equity and hybrid securities across the energy, technology and life science sectors. Eckland earned his B.S., summa cum laude, from the University of Minnesota and his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law.

Catherine Hood – Hood joined Bracewell's New York office in June 2019, with over 30 years of experience representing clients in capital markets transactions, primarily in the utilities sector. She advises public utilities, competitive energy companies, and the financial institutions that underwrite and purchase securities of such companies, on a range of offerings. Hood received her A.B., magna cum laude, from Harvard University and her J.D., cum laude, from Cornell Law School. She is a fellow and trustee of the American College of Investment Counsel.

Nina Howell – Howell joined Bracewell's London office in June 2019, with over 20 years of experience advising energy companies on projects and corporate transactions around the world, including cross-border pipelines, upstream joint ventures, unitization and various oil and gas projects. She has advised on major LNG import and export projects in Africa, Australia, Europe, South America and the United States. Howell earned her B.A. at The University of Manchester and her C.P.E. and L.P.C. from College of Law, London.

Andrej Kormuth – Kormuth joined Bracewell's Dubai office in March 2019, with significant experience as a projects and infrastructure lawyer, including the latest wave of Saudi Arabian renewables, water and waste water projects and Qatar's first renewables IPP. Kormuth earned an L.L.B., summa cum laude, at Howard College, University of KwaZulul‐Natal, and an LL.M. at Magdalene College, University of Cambridge, where he was a Cecil Renaud Scholar. He has been recognized as a next generation lawyer in Legal 500 United Kingdom (2017–2018), and as a rising star in IFLR1000 (2018–2020).

William Mahomes Jr. – Mahomes joined Bracewell's Dallas office in July 2019, with over 30 years of experience in public finance, real estate and other transactional disciplines. He provides practical advice on public projects and public-private partnerships (P3s) based on his service on the board of directors of major transportation agencies. Mahomes received his B.A. from Texas A&M University and his J.D. from The University of Texas at Austin School of Law.

Eimear Murphy – Resident in Bracewell's London office, Murphy was promoted from senior associate to partner, effective January 1, 2020. Murphy advises borrowers and lenders in the upstream oil and gas finance market. Her experience includes advising on cross-border upstream financings in Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. Murphy graduated with distinction with a BBLS from University College Dublin, with distinction with an LL.M. from London School of Economics and with distinction with a L.P.C. from BPP Law School. Murphy has been recognized as a rising star in emerging market finance in Legal 500 United Kingdom (2018–2020).

Matthew G. Nielsen – Nielsen joined Bracewell's Dallas office in March 2019, with over 18 years of experience representing individuals and companies in civil and criminal investigations, internal investigations, securities-related litigation and compliance counseling. He advises clients in matters relating to federal and state securities laws, accounting fraud, US export control and sanctions laws, and anti-bribery laws. Nielsen received his B.B.A., cum laude, from Texas Christian University and his J.D., magna cum laude, from Baylor Law School.

David A. Shargel – Shargel rejoined Bracewell's New York office in September 2019. He advises companies and individuals in complex commercial litigation, internal investigations, white collar defense, and regulatory and compliance matters. Prior to Bracewell, he served as a law clerk to US District Judge Richard M. Berman in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. Shargel earned his B.A. from Kenyon College and his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School.

Clint Steyn – Steyn rejoined Bracewell's Dubai office in May 2019, after serving two years as general counsel at Alcazar Energy. He has over 20 years of M&A, project development and project finance experience, including 10 years on the ground in the Middle East. Recognized as a leading energy and infrastructure lawyer by Chambers Global (2016) and Legal 500 EMEA (2015–2017), Steyn holds a B.A. and L.L.B. from University of Cape Town and a Diploma in Finance from London Business School.

Tom Swarbrick – Resident in Bracewell's Dubai office, Swarbrick was promoted from senior counsel to partner, effective January 1, 2020. He represents governments, developers, funders and contractors on major construction and infrastructure projects in and the Middle East and Africa. Swarbrick earned his B.A. at the University of Manchester and his G.D.L. and L.P.C. at Nottingham Law School. Swarbrick has been recommended for construction by Legal 500 United Kingdom since 2017, ranking as a next generation lawyer in 2017.

Christine G. Wyman – Resident in Bracewell's Washington, DC office, Wyman was promoted from senior counsel to senior principal, effective January 1, 2020. Wyman represents clients before the US Congress and federal agencies, assisting them with the development and implementation of effective policy solutions. She works on a range of issues, including energy, environmental, permitting and pipeline safety. Prior to joining Bracewell, Wyman was senior counsel at the American Gas Association. Wyman graduated with a B.A. from University of North Carolina at Asheville, earned her Master of Environmental Management from Duke University, and graduated cum laude with a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell LLP is a leading law and government relations firm. Our knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by clients across industries enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626512/Bracewell_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.bracewell.com



SOURCE Bracewell LLP