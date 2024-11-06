BRACCO TRIPLES PRODUCTION OF ITS INNOVATIVE CONTRAST AGENT FOR ULTRASOUND IN GENEVA, INAUGURATING A SECOND FACILITY

The significant investment increases the production of CEUS microbubbles

The imaging platform for ultrasound, the fruit of Bracco's research, assists doctors all over the world with more accurate diagnostic data, improving patients' quality of life and facilitating personalized treatment plans

PLAN-LES-OUATES, Switzerland, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 80 million euros have been invested to build Hexagon, a new manufacturing facility located next to the historical 1997 plant which will, when fully operational, triple the production and distribution of one of the leading products from Bracco's research. The new multi-functional building will supply the world with the innovative contrast agent for ultrasound based on microbubbles, which allows real-time diagnosis and offers greater versatility as well as sustainability. It is the latest milestone in the Bracco Group's long-standing story of success. Founded in Milan in 1927, today the company operates in 100 countries while maintaining its strong Italian roots, and counts 1.8 billion euros in turnover and over 3,800 employees.

Fulvio Renoldi Bracco (Vice Chairman and CEO of Bracco Imaging) & Diana Bracco (President and CEO of Bracco Group)

The ties with Switzerland go back a long way: first the Research Center, nearly 40 years ago, followed by the Plan-les-Ouates manufacturing site. "It all began with collaboration between our research department and the Swiss Battelle Institute, which allowed us to explore cutting-edge modalities in diagnostic imaging," recalls Diana Bracco, President and CEO of the Group. "As a result of this new major investment, we will be in a position to satisfy the high global demand for our products. For us, as a family company, it is both an achievement and a great source of pride to be able to compete on a global scale in such a technologically advanced sector. We have invested on average 12.5 million francs per year over the last decade in R&D at the Geneva Research Center," concluded Diana Bracco, "employing more than 45 scientists and researchers. Furthermore, it is precisely the proximity of the research and development department to production which is an essential factor in the success of Bracco Suisse."

Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound is a high-sensitivity, non-invasive diagnostic imaging modality free of radiation, capable of enhancing the visibility, and therefore the evaluation, of heart cavities, blood vessels and tissue vascularity. Microbubbles also have enormous potential in the field of precision medicine because they can serve as vectors of pharmaceuticals, activating the temporary opening of the vascular tissue barrier thereby optimizing the therapeutic effect, making it as targeted and effective as possible.

"Bracco has always been at the forefront of scientific progress because innovation is in our DNA," stated Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, Vice Chairman and CEO of Bracco Imaging. "With this ambitious project, which enables us to triple and expand our production lines, Bracco aims to become the global leader in the CEUS sector. We see the potential of this modality as a complement to X-ray, magnetic resonance and PET/SPECT to help health systems deliver more efficient care to their patients. Our microbubble platform is a more convenient, cutting-edge medical technology that adds value to diagnostic imaging. We will continue to invest in this area in the near future, as it has already delivered excellent results internationally."

Inauguration day for the new plant - a 4-story building characterized by contemporary design and constructed according to the most rigorous sustainability standards - began with a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by, along with Diana Bracco and Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, Anne Lévy, Director of the FOPH – Federal Office of Public Health, Xavier Magnin, Mayor of Plan-les-Ouates, Monika Schmutz Kirgöz, Ambassador of Switzerland to Italy, Gian Lorenzo Cornado, Ambassador of Italy to Switzerland, Alexandre Epalle, Director General of Economic Development, Research, and Innovation for the Canton of Geneva and Simona Loizzo, member of the Italian Parliament. In their speeches, the ambassadors from the two countries highlighted the friendly relations between Italy and Switzerland, the value of the investment in the Canton of Geneva, and Bracco's role in one of the most advanced sectors of the Life Sciences and of prevention.

In the afternoon, the scientific symposium "Bubble Power – Imaging & Beyond" was held at the Spark Auditorium to celebrate the event. Moderated by Fabio Tedoldi, Head of Global Research & Development at Bracco Imaging, the convention featured introductory remarks by Cristina Messa, Full Professor of Diagnostic Imaging and Radiotherapy at the University of Milano-Bicocca and former Italian Minister of University and Research, and speeches by Alberto Spinazzi, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical and Regulatory Officer, Thierry Bettinger, Geneva Research Center Director, and Vincent Letondal, Site Manager-Operations Director, Bracco Suisse SA, as well as numerous valuable contributions from international scientists, managers and specialists.

Bracco is an international Group active in over 100 countries worldwide in the healthcare sector and a leader in diagnostic imaging. It has over 3,800 employees and annual total consolidated revenues of around 1,8 billion euros, 88% of which from international sales. In the Research and Development area, the company invests approximately 10% of reference turnover in the imaging diagnostics and medical devices sectors and has a portfolio comprising over 2,600 patents.

