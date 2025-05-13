B&Q Partners with BrandSwap to Expand Retail Media Capabilities through Smart Post-Checkout Rewards

Strategic brand partnerships to unlock fresh revenue at retailer and reward shoppers

LONDON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand partnerships technology provider BrandSwap has announced its appointment by home improvement retailer B&Q to deliver smart post-checkout rewards to millions of shoppers at diy.com.

B&Q will use BrandSwap's extensive advertiser network and retail media platform to add exclusive rewards from brand partners such as Apple, Sky, and The AA to its order confirmation page, unlocking fresh revenue while enhancing its customer experience.

Shoppers will benefit from BrandSwap's real-time relevance capabilities, which recommend rewards based on their purchase. For example, customers buying appliances will be able to redeem offers on cleaning products from smol, and those making kitchen-related purchases will see rewards from Pact Coffee. B&Q will use the same functionality to create tailored retail media opportunities, allowing advertisers to target shoppers purchasing in specific categories and locations.

BrandSwap's premium targeted placements will be delivered within a user journey that fits natively with the best-in-class customer experience at diy.com.

Chris Webb, Head of Retail Media, B&Q, commented: "At B&Q, we're committed to giving home improvers the choice and convenience they deserve. Working with BrandSwap, we'll offer customers tailored rewards that enhance family life, wellbeing, and everyday living.

"By working with a select group of advertisers, we're providing customers with relevant offers across categories like food, travel, and entertainment — helping them make the most of their home and garden."

BrandSwap is already unlocking a high-margin revenue stream at tools and hardware retailer Screwfix, where smart post-checkout rewards from advertisers like Ancestry, Gousto, and Morrisons are offered to shoppers to complement their purchase.

About BrandSwap

BrandSwap's technology allows retailers to unlock incremental retail media revenue from every customer journey and bring extra value to customers by delivering complementary rewards from a global network of advertisers

Its simple, quick-to-launch solutions realise the true potential of retail data, providing maximum value for consumers and advertisers through a real-time relevance engine that uses AI to find perfect audience overlaps.

About B&Q

B&Q is the UK's leading home improvement and garden living retailer with over 300 stores throughout the UK and Ireland, offering great prices, with over two million products available to order at diy.com for home delivery or click and collect.

For trade professionals, B&Q TradePoint offers exclusive membership to those in trades such as electricians, plasterers, fitters, plumbers, roofers, decorators, joiners, tilers, builders, landscapers and facilities and maintenance professionals. TradePoint members have exclusive access to dedicated TradePoint counters at around 200 B&Q stores as well as to Tradepoint.co.uk.

B&Q launched the UK's first home improvement marketplace in March 2022, adding additional choice for consumers. The marketplace offers a unique, integrated experience with in-store returns for many products and Click + Collect options being explored.

Their team of more than 21,000 colleagues of all ages are respected nationwide for providing great home improvement help to customers. They're the beating heart of B&Q and their iconic orange aprons are worn with pride.

Every year, more than 20 million people improve their homes and make life better with B&Q, and every year the company achieves ever-higher standards for sustainable operations and sourcing, and supports our local communities, including funding B&Q Foundation grants and Shelter's DIY Skills Advisors. For more information on our community initiatives visit diy.com/corporate/community or to read our Build a Life Project annual report visit diy.com/responsible-business

B&Q is part of Kingfisher plc, the international home improvement company, operating over 1,900 stores in 8 countries across Europe.

