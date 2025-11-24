BPX Achieves 250% ROI on S4/HANA Transformation via SAP Signavio, LeanIX Architecture Insights & WalkMe Adoption Tools

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPX - Business Process Xperts, reports that companies leveraging its structured transformation framework are achieving exceptional results, reporting up to a 250% return on investment in their SAP S/4HANA modernization initiatives. This is because of the combined effects of SAP Signavio process intelligence, LeanIX application architecture insights, and WalkMe's digital adoption tools. The results have demonstrated, BPX is focused on measurable results and operational discipline.

The BPX Framework has been used in many S/4HANA programs where companies had problems that are common when modernising large-scale ERP systems, such as broken processes, unclear system ownership, and inconsistent user adoption. With Signavio's analytical tools, LeanIX's architectural transparency, and WalkMe's user-level guidance, BPX has helped businesses cut down on rework and keep deployment timelines stable.

Nikhil Agarwal, the founder of BPX said, "Most S/4HANA programs fail because companies have to make big decisions without fully understanding how their processes work on a daily basis. By putting Signavio in at the beginning, we get rid of guesswork. Leaders get measurable information about problems, changes, and risks of not following the rules. This lets you check every design choice, which cuts down on scope inflation and saves a lot of money down the line."

At the same time, BPX uses LeanIX to make the IT architecture that supports the transformation more organised and clear. Rupal Agarwal, Co-Founder of BPX, said, "LeanIX changes the conversation between business and IT. When teams know which applications are unnecessary, which integrations make things less stable, and where there are gaps in ownership, they can build a clean S/4HANA foundation instead of carrying on with old, complicated systems." This clarity has been key to getting long-term ROI instead of just short-term project gains.

BPX has added WalkMe to the transformation lifecycle to make sure that these new processes and systems lead to outcomes as desired by the businesses. WalkMe gives end users contextual guidance and real-time support as they go about their daily tasks, instead of relying on long training cycles or manual instructions.

The combined effects of accurate process baselining, architectural rationalisation, and guided adoption on the transformation programs measured led to fewer project delays. Additionally, they experienced lower rework costs, higher system utilization, and faster realization of business improvements, resulting in a verified 250% return on investment.