Bpost Expands Their Footprint With MiX Telematics in Europe

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that the logistics division of Belgium's national postal service, Bpost, will be expanding their current base with MiX in Europe to 1,670 vehicles.

The announcement further highlights Bpost's confidence in MiX Telematics' solutions – a relationship that has yielded excellent results for Bpost in terms of the efficiency and safety of their fleet. Key points that substantiated the expansion included fuel saving, reduction in risk and improved driver safety.

The expansion will see the implementation of telematics solutions to an additional 470 trucks, operating throughout Belgium, with services provided by MiX's long-standing regional channel partner, Rauwers.

"We're proud that such a reputable company is continuing to entrust MiX Telematics and Rauwers to meet their operational commitment to delivering unrivalled logistical service. We look forward to delivering significant benefits to Bpost as we extend our solutions to these additional vehicles," says Charles Tasker, MiX Telematics Chief Operating Officer.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 766,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

(JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

For further information, contact:

Jonathan Bates,

Marketing Director,

MiX Telematics Europe

jonathan.bates@mixtelematics.com

Related Links

http://www.mixtelematics.com



SOURCE Mix Telematics