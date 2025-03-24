BPM expands global footprint with formal entry into the United Kingdom

Company welcomes four industry leaders to spearhead growth in key international market

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP, one of the United States' 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms, is achieving a major milestone in its global journey with expansion to the United Kingdom (UK). This strategic move reinforces BPM's commitment to providing market-leading knowledge and expertise to international businesses who require unparalleled support across the US and UK markets for continued growth and success.

With its new presence in the UK, BPM is creating a comprehensive and integrated offering that allows international companies to access a full suite of audit, tax and advisory services. By operating in both locations, BPM is now uniquely positioned to offer a seamless experience for cross-border businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, providing vital support as they navigate entering new markets and international expansion.

To lead this initiative, BPM is pleased to welcome four distinguished partners, each bringing deep industry knowledge:

"Expanding into the UK is a natural next step in BPM's global growth strategy," said Jim Wallace, CEO of BPM. "With its robust infrastructure, thriving talent pool, and dynamic tech and financial sectors, the UK remains a top destination for international businesses. With our expanded presence, we are well-positioned to help clients seize new growth opportunities with high-quality accounting and consulting services."

BPM will become a leading UK inward investment specialist, providing accounting and tax guidance to both first time expansions and established businesses seeking local knowledge. With a focus on sectors such as enterprise software, fintech, and professional services, the firm will leverage its global insights and deep technical insight to become a long-term advisor to clients navigating this international space.

"This is a natural fit. With an aligned focus on people – clients, colleagues and communities, launching BPM's organic expansion into the UK is such an exciting opportunity for us. We now have a dedicated team on the ground who embody the BPM values and we're more capable than ever of supporting international businesses," said the UK partner group. "Whether it's payroll and HR, tax compliance, advisory or audit services, our global presence ensures that our clients receive coordinated, high-quality support as they expand globally."

This expansion advances BPM's continued global growth, building on the Firm's momentum following its recent formal entry into Canada in June 2024. As BPM accelerates its international presence, it remains dedicated to attracting top talent, fostering innovation, and delivering forward-thinking solutions to its diverse client base. With a team of over 1,200 professionals across more than 35 U.S. states and key global markets including India, Canada, and now the UK, these strategic moves enhance BPM's capabilities and knowledge-base and strengthen its ability to serve clients worldwide.

About BPM LLP

BPM LLP is one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States, with offices domestically and internationally. Recognized as one of IPA's 100 Fastest-Growing Firms, BPM works with clients in the consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, real estate, technology, and wine and agribusiness industries. As a Certified B Corp, BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive industry knowledge and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world.

