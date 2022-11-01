BPH Treatment Market to Cross $18,837.7 Million Value by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the BPH treatment market accounted for $11,892.8 million revenue in 2021, which is set to touch $18,837.7 million by 2030, progressing at a 5.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to the growing cases of BPH, soaring preference for minimally invasive operations, and snowballing investments for research on novel treatments.

As per Medscape, by the age of 60, approximately 50% of the men develop histopathologic BPH. By the age of 85, this percentage rises to 90%.

One way in which BPH management has significantly benefitted from advanced technology is the introduction of procedures that do not require general anesthesia or lengthy hospital stays. The prostate can now be fitted with a cutting-edge mechanical implant, which moves the invading lobes to a better position, to improve urine flow.

Minimally Invasive Procedures Are Gaining Wide Acceptance

Surgery is a superior option to treating BPH with medicine. However, patients tend to choose medication because of the post-operative harm that surgical incisions and burns can cause. Lately, patients' perceptions have changed as a result of the development of minimally invasive techniques, thus giving surgical equipment makers a competitive advantage.

Demand for Alpha-Blockers Rising among Patients

Around 85% of the market share was acquired for drug treatment in 2021. This is due to the rising demand for alpha-blockers, which help facilitate easier urine flow by relaxing the bladder neck muscles and the prostate.

Home Healthcare Settings Will Accumulate More Revenue

Home healthcare settings hold the larger market share, and they will experience a CAGR of over 5% in the coming years. This is owing to the rising number of patients who are being prescribed medications rather than surgical procedures. Additionally, a sizeable section of the populace favors drug-based home therapy over hospital care.

North America Widely Uses BPH Treatment

North America holds a 41% share of the global BPH treatment market. The problem's prevalence is rising, encouraging the use of cutting-edge treatments, including prostatic stenting, laser therapy, and UroLift therapy.

Additionally, there are a number of device and pharmaceutical companies in the region, and they are all keenly interested in undertaking R&D operations to improve the standard of care.

With a CAGR of 6.4%, the APAC region is predicted to grow the quickest. The progress is aided by the expanding standard of living, thriving per capita income and purchasing power, rising urological illness burden, and increasing healthcare investment.

The senior male population in Japan, China, and India is huge and needs constant medical care because of its high tendency for chronic illnesses.

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Report Coverage

By Type

Drug Treatment

Alpha blockers



5-alpha reductase inhibitors

Surgical Treatment

TURP



TUMT



TUNA



Laser therapy



Prostatic stenting



UroLift therapy



Rezûm therapy

By End User

Home Healthcare

Hospitals & Clinics

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea

LATAM

Brazil ,

,

Mexico

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia

