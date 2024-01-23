BP Fair Fund to Compensate Certain Investors in BP plc Ordinary Shares

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCB Fund Services LLC, the Distribution Agent for the BP plc ("BP") Fair Fund (the "BP Fair Fund"), announces the opening of the claims process for the BP Fair Fund for Ordinary Shareholders. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") established the BP Fair Fund to distribute funds to investors harmed by BP's material misrepresentations and omissions regarding the rate at which oil was flowing into the Gulf of Mexico as the result of the explosion on the offshore oil rig Deepwater Horizon. Pursuant to the Plan of Distribution ("the Plan") approved by the Court on July 25, 2023, this tranche of the BP Fair Fund will compensate investors who suffered harm as a result of purchasing BP ordinary shares between April 26, 2010 and May 26, 2010, on the London Stock Exchange, the Frankfurt Börse, or another exchange outside the United States and who satisfy the conditions of the Plan. A copy of the Plan, which contains a description of eligibility, can be found at: bpfairfund.com or sec.gov.

Who is Eligible to Participate?

Any person or entity that purchased BP ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, the Frankfurt Börse, or another exchange outside the United States between April 26, 2010, and May 26, 2010, may be eligible for compensation from the BP Fair Fund subject to certain other eligibility limitations described in the Plan.

Eligible Security

BP Ordinary Shares – ISIN: GB0007980591

Determination of Recovery Amount

The amount of compensation will be determined in accordance with the Plan and will vary based on the dates of transactions in BP ordinary shares, the number of BP ordinary shares purchased and/or sold, and the total dollar value of eligible claims submitted to the BP Fair Fund.

How to Apply?

You must submit a completed claim form and supporting documentation on or before the claim deadline. The easiest way to participate is to file a claim online through the BP Fair Fund website: bpfairfund.com. If you are not able to file online, you may download a copy of the claim form from the website and mail the completed claim form to the BP Fair Fund at the address shown below. You may also request a claim form by calling us toll free at (866) 344-7868, or by sending an email request to info@BPfairfund.com.

Claim Filing Deadline

Claim forms must be postmarked or submitted online no later than midnight on February 20, 2024.

APPLY NOW!

BP Fair Fund, P.O. Box 6980, Syracuse, NY 13217-6980.

Toll free number: (866) 344-7868.

International number: (315) 671-5770

