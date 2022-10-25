Boxy tackles consumer expectations for same-day delivery with Körber

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third-party logistics startup Boxy has introduced enhanced warehouse and shipping capabilities

Körber and Boxy have collaborated to improve e-commerce fulfillment at Boxy's newly established distribution center in Budapest, HU. The solution is set to bundle and optimize the processes for numerous e-commerce retailers in the Central Eastern European (CEE) region.

Körber and Boxy have improved e-commerce fulfillment at Boxy’s distribution center in Budapest.

Michael Brandl, Executive Vice President EMEA Operations Software at Körber Business Area Supply Chain, said: "Today's consumer expectations impact the supply chain in unprecedented ways. Up to 92 % of orders are made online, with more than three quarter of these delivered to homes. Combine this with the complexity of rising expectations for same-day delivery in not only Europe, but globally. At Körber, we're committed to provide the right technology to address these challenges."

While customer experience is at the heart of many e-commerce retailers, Boxy has gone live with a modern distribution center and a highly innovative logistics software landscape. In line with the startup's mindset and its fast growth since its foundation, the company capitalizes on a highly scalable fulfillment platform powered by Körber's Warehouse Management System (WMS), Shipping and Dispatch System (SDS) and Unified Control System (UCS) managing all of the automation, which consists of different manufacturer AMR's, pick- and put-to-light solutions. Operating in a 10,000 sqm site, the solution allows Boxy to offer same-day-delivery service by sorting parcels into 85 different destinations, routes and delivery times. The solution can easily scale as Boxy continues to experience grow of its business allowing investments to be made in conjunction with business growth.

András Táncsics, CEO of Boxy explains: "Körber is at the heart of our customer fulfillment strategy – and a true game changer for us to comply with the steady growing pressure of customer demands. We are proud of the result – and the value we have brought to market in record time of less than 12 months to achieve overall positive results in productivity and efficiency."

At the core of Boxy's supply chain ecosystem is the integrated interplay of Körber's WMS, UCS and a variety of automated warehouse components by trusted robotics solution providers Geek+ and Libiao. Körber's UCS orchestrates the robotics solution for goods-to-person as well as parcel sortation, workstations for the goods-to-person picking area and sortation induction stations. Through integrated pick-by-light and put-to-light technology, the solution accounts for exceptional efficiency and minimal training effort.

The result is improved productivity and interconnectivity with seamless information visibility during peak performance: by integrating the robotic control system with the UCS, the AMRs' operations can be continuously adjusted to maintain an efficient flow of goods – and comply with growing customer demands for shopping convenience and delivery speed. Enhanced shipping performance is moreover supported through Körber's Shipping & Dispatch System (SDS) which facilitates shipment processing for a wide range of parcel delivery companies and freight forwarders to define the right service provider from both a quality and cost point of view.

About Boxy

Cutting edge technology, the largest robotized fulfillment warehouse in Hungary, brand new same-day delivery fleet – that's Boxy. Boxy provides robotized warehouse logistics to online stores with up to 30-50% savings compared to manually controlled and self-owned warehouse costs. Even for the smallest online stores, ranging from 100 monthly orders to millions.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering software, automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

