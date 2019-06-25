Bouygues Telecom Selects Accedian Skylight for Macro-network Intelligence and Dynamic Service Analytics

MONTREAL, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bouygues Telecom, a leading provider of mobile, IPTV and broadband services in France, has selected Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, to increase the performance of its networks and services with real-time, microsecond-level performance visibility. Accedian will also help Bouygues to forward their 5G planning and operations with advanced analytics and machine learning to drive resolution time for any customer-impacting issues to zero.

Accedian Skylight uncovers and resolves `invisible' persistent network issues that impact performance, but were previously hard to detect and fix without lengthy manual investigations and multiple tools. Skylight performance analytics is uniquely capable of analyzing high volumes of performance data across all network domains, applications and services.

In just a few clicks, Bouygues Telecom's team can take a macro view of network performance at a regional or global level or zoom in on what's happening at a single site or service. They can then drill down further to understand the root cause of issues or compare issues by adding metadata on the fly, for example, router and port configuration. Machine learning algorithms detect patterns, flag anomalies, and can be trained to automate service quality adjustments in a closed-loop.

"With Skylight, we are detecting issues that had previously gone undetected and now have a complete `telescopic and microscopic' view of network and service performance in a single tool, which opens up a sea of opportunities," said André Ethier, Telecom Engineering at Bouygues Telecom. "There is a major network evolution underway with 5G and with this new understanding of our network, we have a fighting chance of providing SLA guarantees for new services that have performance requirements we've never seen before."

"We are really pleased Bouygues Telecom has selected Accedian as its strategic partner for real-time monitoring and analytics of network and service performance. Skylight analytics, a cloud-native platform, is designed to ingest and understand performance management data at scale to improve network quality and customer experience," said Richard Piasentin, Accedian's Chief Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer. "Our team continues to work closely with Bouygues Telecom to continuously enhance Skylight with new features that deliver real business outcomes."

About Bouygues Telecom

As a full-service electronic communications operator, Bouygues Telecom stands out by providing its 20.5 million customers access to the best technology has to offer on a daily basis. The very high quality of its 4G mobile network, which now covers 99% of the French population, and of its fixed and Cloud services provides customers with simple solutions enabling them to fully enjoy their personal and professional digital lives wherever they are.

www.bouyguestelecom.fr

About Accedian

Accedian is the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, dedicated to providing our customers with the ability to assure their digital infrastructure, while helping them to unlock the full productivity of their users.

We are committed to empowering our customers with the ability to see far and wide across their IT and network infrastructure and a microscopic ability to dive deep and understand the experience of every user, helping them to delight their own customers each and every time.

Accedian has been delivering solutions to high profile customers globally for over 15 years.

For more information, visit accedian.com

