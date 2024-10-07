Bounteous x Accolite Named to Top 100 IDC FinTech Rankings

IDC Financial Insights ranks top enterprises worldwide serving the financial services industry

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous x Accolite , a leading global digital transformation consultancy, announced it was honored as a 2024 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 solution provider. This elite list recognizes technology companies from around the world that are dedicated to providing innovative solutions to the financial services and FinTech industries.

"Securing a spot in the IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 for the second year in a row is a significant milestone for us," said Raju Patel, EVP and Managing Director of Financial Services at Bounteous x Accolite. "We are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive innovation and efficiency within the financial services industry worldwide, ensuring that our clients can thrive in an increasingly digital world. By enhancing financial services with innovative technologies, we improve efficiency, security, and experiences for both consumers and businesses."

"IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for over twenty years and have expanded the program to include the top 150 solutions providers to ensure we get the most accurate representation of the largest FinTech's in the world," said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. "The technology companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep the financial services at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences across all aspects of a customer's financial journey."

"Our inclusion in the IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 demonstrates our strong commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the financial services sector," said Sudarshan Mandayam, President, Bounteous x Accolite, Americas. "Our combined capabilities deliver transformative digital solutions that keep our clients, the most recognized brands in payment, banking, insurance, and wealth, ahead of the curve."

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide IT spending to exceed $800 billion by 2026.

The rankings are determined by data from surveys completed by vendors, as well as original research and market analysis conducted by IDC Financial Insights. Eligible providers must derive more than one-third of their revenue from the financial services and FinTech industries and across no more than two additional key non-FSI industry verticals. The full list of providers can be found here .

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovation to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Bounteous x Accolite and the enterprises featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise Top 100, represent those organizations committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world. This recognition builds on Bounteous x Accolite's recent successes including partnership announcements with Nokia and poq .

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group ( IDG ), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com . Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDCAP and LinkedIn . Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

About Bounteous x Accolite

Bounteous x Accolite makes the future faster for the world's most ambitious brands. Our services span Strategy, Analytics, Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & AI, Experience Design, and Marketing. We are guided by Co-Innovation, our proven methodology of collaborative partnership. Bounteous x Accolite brings together 5000+ employees spanning North America, APAC, and EMEA, and partnerships with leading technology providers. Through advanced digital engineering, technology solutions, and data-driven digital experiences, we create exceptional and efficient business impact and help our clients win. For the most up-to-date news, follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

