Boundless survey reveals generosity of public service workers on Public Service Day - 23 June

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research has revealed that almost half (49%) of public sector and civil service workers have been involved in their local community since they started their career and 54% joined the service to make a positive difference to the lives of others.

The survey, carried out by Opinion Matters and commissioned by public sector and civil service membership club Boundless, painted a picture of public service workers as not only serving the country with distinction but also being the cornerstone of communities.

The survey also revealed that the challenges everyone faced since March 2020 have brought communities together and made Britain feel more united as a society. Nearly a third of us (28%) think the effect of the pandemic has seen a sense of community grow.

And it was the UK's healthcare professionals, teachers, civil service workers and police officers who helped the nation through the difficult times. The survey revealed the public's respect for these workers, with 37% of Brits describing them as "the backbone of society."

Darren Milton at Boundless said: "Community spirit is clearly alive and well and growing across the country with our public servants at the very heart of it.

"People in public service roles routinely go the extra mile. In fact, our survey revealed that more than half, 54%, of those across the public service joined up specifically because they wanted to make a positive difference to the lives of others."

That community spirit carries over into their personal lives, too, with 49% of those from across the public service working voluntarily, helping neighbours and devoting time to charitable initiatives – a revelation that makes Public Service Day on Thursday 23 June even more poignant.

Other statistics included:

A quarter of Brits (25%) say a public service worker has gone above and beyond their job for them

21% of public service workers have looked after their neighbours during their careers

Nearly a third (29%) of public service workers say their workplace gives them a sense of community spirit

1 in 10 public service workers have run summer fairs or charity nights for their local community

Public Service Day was officially launched by the United Nations in 2003. Boundless began campaigning in 2019 for more national recognition and support for those working in this sector.

