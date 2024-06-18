Bound2B B.V. and Xolution Germany GmbH settle dispute on re-sealable device and re-sealable can patent

RHENEN, NETHERLANDS and MUNICH, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bound2B B.V. and Xolution Germany GmbH, the creators of several re-sealable beverage can patents and technologies, today announced the settlement of a dispute relating to the infringement of European Patent 1 708 930, covering a re-sealing device and a re-sealable can.

The dispute included a preliminary injunction obtained by Bound2B against Xolution at the District Court Düsseldorf in March 2024.

The parties achieved their common objective to provide legal certainty for each other and along the value chain for the past, present and future. This includes the termination or release of any infringement procedures, disputes and litigations between the parties, including Xolution's direct and indirect customers and suppliers

The settlement also includes Xolution's acquisition of the patent family for Bound2B's re-sealable can solutions, in particular European Patent 1 708 930 and US Patents 7,819,280 and 7,823,740. Thus, moving forward, Xolution will enjoy freedom to operate also under the IPs purchased from Bound2B.

About Bound2B B.V.

Bound2B, based in the Netherlands, is an innovations company focusing on the development of new products and solutions for a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on the global drinks market. The company is the creator of several re-sealable beverage can patents including re-sealable end for drinks cans, used by high profile, global drinks manufacturers including The Coca-Cola Company and Monster Beverage Corporation. For more information, visit https://bound2b.com

About XOLUTION Germany GmbH

Xolution Germany GmbH, based in Munich, Germany, is an innovation company focused on the development, production and distribution of re-sealable beverage can lids used by global beverage manufacturers. Further information can be found at https://xolution.com

