BounceX Hits $100 Million Annual Revenue and Unveils New Name, Wunderkind

The new name propels company into its next stages of growth and reinforces company mission

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BounceX, a SaaS technology built for performance marketers, announced today it is changing its name to Wunderkind on March 18, 2020.

The name change is part of a larger up-branding initiative to better align with the next phase of company growth and company mission: to unleash the extraordinary power of individuality.

"People and individuality are at the heart of everything we do," said Ryan Urban, CEO of BounceX. "Whether that's helping our clients be one-to-one instead of one-to-many, giving consumers an experience that's aligned with their preferences, or creating an environment where employees feel empowered to express themselves, we have a responsibility to ensure that individuality is reflected in every aspect of our business."

The name change announcement follows the company reaching the major milestone of $100 million in annual recurring revenue. BounceX has raised more than $75 million in funding to date.

BounceX's technology is known for boosting behaviourally triggered emails to over 9%, on average, of a retailer's digital revenue. Working with companies like Samsonite, Uniqlo and Clarks, BounceX helps retailers, publishers, and travel companies recognise more website visitors to deliver high-converting, individualised experiences in inboxes, on websites, and in ads at a scale that's not otherwise possible.

This announcement aligns with the company's vision of bringing this same experience and performance to every owned touchpoint for all online businesses. The product roadmap for this year includes the introduction of integrations for new channels and product discovery solutions aimed at influencing customers earlier in their shopping journey.

"We're continuing to push boundaries in the marketing industry," Urban said. "We invented what's known today as 'behavioural marketing' and defined new industry standards for email list growth. Our new name and positioning will help us reinforce our continued mission of ending spam-and-slam marketing and enable our clients to bring one-to-one marketing beyond just Facebook and Google into the channels that they own."

Founded in 2012, the company was named the Fastest Growing Software Company in America by Inc.com in 2016, was recognised as an Inc. 5000 company and has quadrupled its revenue since its inception.

Recognised as a Best Place to Work by Fortune, BounceX has over 400 employees concentrated in its New York and London offices and plans to add 100 more jobs by the end of year. Today, over 350 companies work with BounceX, including world-leading enterprises such as Reader's Digest, Champion, and Clarins.

