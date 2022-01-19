Bosonic Names Capital Markets Veteran Jason Nabi Chief Revenue Officer

London-Based Role Strengthens Presence in Europe, Provides Platform for Asian Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business with a real-time clearing and settlement service for crypto and digital assets -- the 'Bosonic Network™' -- today announced that Jason Nabi has joined as Chief Revenue Officer, a newly created position. Nabi, who reports into Bosonic CEO Rosario Ingargiola is charged with spearheading growth and global expansion as demand for its unique solution to eliminate counterparty credit and settlement risk grows from institutional market participants.

Nabi brings a wealth of diverse capital markets experience in leading go-to-market and revenue growth, having worked across both traditional finance and FinTech, where he has a proven track record of building and scaling businesses.

"Jason is a key addition to the executive team as we scale-up our business and respond to growing demand from institutional clients who want to eliminate counterparty credit and settlement risk," said Rosario Ingargiola, Bosonic CEO. "His presence and connectivity in London give us a stronghold to add new clients and partners to our Network, as well as building our team and presence across Europe and Asia."

Nabi commented: "Bosonic has built a unique dFMI capability that brings institutional investors and traders, digital asset custodians, exchanges and market makers together on its network and in doing so, solves for counterparty credit and settlement risks in both the transaction and post-trade layers. It also enables digital assets to remain at the custodian and Bosonic is not in conflict with our clients, as we do not make markets or act as a broker, but we aggregate the best liquidity via our best-in-class trading application."

"The institutional market needs to move away from the antiquated model of utilizing balance sheets and inherent counterparty credit and settlement risk. Bosonic has built a unique and patented solution that defines a new era across digital assets, and I am thrilled to help grow the business and expand into new markets," he added.

Jason Nabi has held senior leadership roles focused on the digital asset market with the likes of Euroclear, HSBC, Paxos and has led business growth and expansion at Bloomberg and BNP Paribas, as two examples. He helped launch the Post-Trade Distribution Ledger (PTDL) working group and the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) and has been a Board Member of the International Securities Services Association (ISSA). He has advised FinTech start-up and scale-up businesses and is a regular speaker on the topic of digitalization of capital markets.

About Bosonic

Founded in 2016, Bosonic is a leading decentralized financial market infrastructure "dFMI" company with offices in San Francisco, New York and London providing best-in-class infrastructure that eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk in Digital Asset markets. The Bosonic Network™ provides institutional clients with a patented solution that is custodian-agnostic, enables tokenization of assets and collateral, provides liquidity aggregation and DMA to the best Exchanges and Market-Makers, and at the core, runs real-time payment vs payment (PvP) atomic execution and settlement, with cross-margining, cross-custodian net settlement and payments. The Bosonic Network™ is already delivering infrastructure that's reshaping the future of Digital Asset markets by eliminating risk and maximizing capital efficiency for hedge funds, family offices, banks, brokers, asset managers and other market participants.

