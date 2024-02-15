BOSE ANNOUNCES NEW ULTRA OPEN EARBUDS

An all-new wearable brings together the best of both worlds — immersive audio and awareness

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bose introduces a breakthrough audio wearable that lets you hear the world around you while still enjoying your music uninterrupted. The new Bose Ultra Open Earbuds feature an innovative cuff-shaped design that looks as good as it sounds. They provide amazing comfort for all-day wear without making you choose between immersive audio and awareness. Pause for nothing and hear everything.

The Ultra Open Earbuds are available starting today for £299 on Bose.com and through select resellers.

"The one bud phenomenon is real. We know people want a way to listen to their music while still being connected to the world around them," said Raza Haider, chief product officer, Bose. "We set out to completely reimagine the future of wearable audio and deliver a better, more beautiful, and comfortable solution to provide the best of both worlds. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds do just that. Now you can enjoy your music and life, all at the same time."

Designing the Future of Wearable Audio

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds were made to be worn throughout the day. They don't block your ears so you can hear and remain open to what's going on around you — all while enjoying a soundtrack for your life. Listen to a podcast as you're walking the dog and want to hear that bicycle about to pass, hear your number called at the deli while watching a video in line, or play your favourite workout music in the background while still catching up with your friend on a run.

The buds feature a stunning design with polished, soft edges and a brushed metallic finish to make them appear more like a fashion accessory than a traditional audio wearable. And, because they attach to the side of your ear, you can wear them with glasses, a hat, or jewelry and they won't interfere. They were also engineered for comfort and stability — a special flex arm coated in super-soft silicone connects the speaker to the battery barrel, so it rests gently on your skin for hours, while providing a light-as-air grip to keep the earbuds secure on almost any ear.

Bose OpenAudio & Bose Immersive Audio

The Ultra Open Earbuds provide high-quality audio using Bose proprietary OpenAudio technology. This feat of engineering combines a powerful transducer with a tightly controlled acoustic structure to precisely deliver clear sound to your ear with almost no sound leaks to the world around you — so only you can hear and feel every beat of your music.

Powered by proprietary Bose digital signal processing software and an onboard IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Ultra Open Earbuds also feature Bose Immersive Audio to bring you closer than ever to your music, virtually seating you right in the acoustic sweet spot as if it were playing beyond your earbuds on a stage in front of you. Bose Immersive Audio's wider, more spacious soundstage reveals your music's true depth for a three-dimensional and layered listening experience that mimics the way we hear music in real life. And it works regardless of audio platform or device — making spatial audio accessible to all.

There are two options for listening to Bose Immersive Audio: "Still" or "Motion." The "Still" mode is best when you're not moving because the audio stays in place — perfect for when you're sitting down and want to feel as if the sound is fixed in a specific position. "Motion" allows the audio to move with you, so it's always out in front of you — great for staying immersed on the go.

Additional Details

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds come in Black and White Smoke and feature an easy-to-use physical button on the top of the barrel that rests behind your ear, providing simple access to play, pause, skip, adjust volume, and more. They also include an option — available through the Bose Music app — to enable Auto Volume. This feature intelligently adjusts the volume of your audio based on the sound level of your surroundings, so your music stays at the right level as you move from place to place. And they're built to last with an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

They provide up to 7.5 hours of battery life on a single charge when Bose Immersive Audio is turned off (up to 4.5 hours when Immersive Audio is turned on) or up to 48 hours of standby time so you can leave them on all day and stay connected even when you're not using them. The charging case also provides up to 19.5 additional hours (or up to 12 hours of Immersive Audio), and the buds take one hour to fully charge while a 10-minute quick-charge provides two hours of playtime.

The earbuds feature Snapdragon Sound™ Technology Suite, including the latest Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive codec for audio streaming — for lossless and low latency capabilities — and providing more seamless, robust connectivity with premium Android devices. They also offer Google Fast Pair for added ease-of-use when pairing Android devices and are Bluetooth® 5.3 compatible.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds also work with Bose SimpleSync technology, allowing you to pair them with select Bose smart soundbars and speakers for a personal listening experience. Independent volume controls allow you to lower or mute the soundbar while keeping the earbuds as loud as necessary.

About Bose Corporation

Bose is world renowned for its premium audio solutions for the home, on the go, and in the car. Since its founding in 1964 by Dr. Amar Bose, the company has been dedicated to delivering amazing sound experiences through innovation. And its passionate employees — engineers, researchers, music fanatics, and dreamers — have remained committed to the belief that sound is the most powerful force on earth; its ability to transform, transport, and make us feel alive. For nearly 60 years, this belief has driven us to create products that have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

