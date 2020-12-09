Bosch Service Solutions Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Innovative Customer-focused Service Offerings

Bosch's establishment of automation centers, along with a solid acquisition strategy, has established it as a CX leader in Europe

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European customer experience (CX) outsourcing services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Bosch Service Solutions with the 2020 European Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award.

This award underlines Bosch's efforts in deploying its Center of Excellence for Digital Innovation and its global network of robotic process automation (RPA) centers, support hubs and local developers – these initiatives have enabled rapid solution scaling and driven automation adoption.

Bosch Service Solutions specializes in providing customer-centric, technology-based services, with a focus on CX, mobility/connected car services, and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled services for manufacturing, buildings and individuals. The company has roughly 10.000 employees. The service employees are serving more than 270 clients from 26 locations in 16 countries. The company's service design concept enables Bosch to improve customer services by redesigning and optimizing the services processes, as well as using the appropriate technologies from its CX Technology Suite. Their approach to service design combines CX (binding VoC, customer journey mapping, and business process management) with process efficiency (blending automation, AI, self-service, and data analytics). This approach is expected to shape the company's future offerings.

"Bosch Service Solutions plans to deploy cognitive assistance solutions that will directly assist the end customer," said Leonardo Sampieri Industry Analyst. "Its technology acquisitions expand its range of cloud-based digitalization and IoT service offerings. The company has developed a global network of automation development centers to connect developers and clients and to optimize innovation."

The Bosch unit is rapidly expanding in its target verticals of building infrastructure, automotive, transportation, and manufacturing. The company's focus on digital services growth is evident in its acquisition of LAWA Solutions, a cloud-based software provider, which is expected to help Bosch expand its networked products and services portfolio. The company has added new locations and has expanded its headcount in existing locations. In recent years, Bosch Service Solutions has created almost 1,000 new jobs across its organization annually.

"Bosch will likely build on its distributed knowledge management strategy to align rapid innovation with clients' needs. The company is looking to differentiate itself in Europe by leveraging its background in technology-enabled solutions, coupled with local expertise," noted Leonardo Sampieri. "Bosch is well positioned to make the most of the rising demand for automation and to continue offering outstanding IoT-enabled CX solutions."

Robert Mulatz, Executive Vice President of Bosch Service Solutions: "The digital transformation has totally changed what customers expect from a customer service. We believe that a positive customer experience is crucial for being successful in the future. Therefore we are happy not only to receive the second Frost & Sullivan award. We are especially delighted that our CX competence is highlighted by such a renowned institute."

The Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award is bestowed upon companies that are industry leaders reinventing themselves through R&D investments and innovation. These industry leaders may be entering a new market and contending for leadership through heavy investment in R&D and innovation.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Bosch Service Solutions

Bosch Service Solutions is a leading global supplier of Business Process Outsourcing for complex business processes and services. Using the latest technology and the Internet of Things, the Bosch division develops integrated and innovative service solutions in the areas of Mobility, Monitoring, and Customer Experience. Around 10.000 associates at 26 locations support national and international customers in 40 languages, primarily from the automotive, travel and logistics sectors as well as information and communication technology.

