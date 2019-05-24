Born2Global to host "Korean Startups Landing Pad in Europe 2019"

The first demo day will be held on May 28 in Germany in cooperation with The Place Berlin , a local partner and accelerator, and the second joint demo day will be held on May 30 with WeWork Warsaw . In Poland, Korean startups will participate in WeWork Warsaw's "Pitching Battle," giving Korean companies an opportunity to literally share a stage with local startups.

Schedules and venues are listed below:

Germany : May 28, 2019 , 16:00 – 20:00, The Place Berlin (Charlottenstrasse 2, 10969 Berlin)

: , 16:00 – 20:00, The Place Berlin (Charlottenstrasse 2, 10969 Berlin) Poland : May 30, 2019 , 17:00 – 20:00, WeWork Warsaw (Krucza 50, 00-022 Warsaw )

To introduce European consumers to talented Korean startups that rarely get any exposure in Europe, the Born2Global Centre and KIC-Europe have invited major local angel investors, strategic financial investors, and business partners to both demo days. Thirteen German companies, including e.ventures, Earlybird Venture Capital, and Signal Iduna, and eight Polish companies, including mAccelerator.vc, Polkomtel, and nuChapter, have been invited.

There will also be an opportunity for participants to share and compare their insights on the startup ecosystem of Korea and Europe and discuss strategies for attracting investment. A one-on-one meeting will be available for business negotiations as well.

The five participating Korean startups are: WELT (smart belt), EXOSYSTEMS (wearable rehabilitation solution), EDENLUX (IoT-based eyesight recovery wearable device), Double H (diet-related smart healthcare wearable device), and MOIN (blockchain-based global wire transfer solution).

"We hope that no one misses out on this opportunity to learn about the capable Korean startups that are active around the world. The demo day in both countries will allow visitors to directly experience Korea's technologies and judge whether they wish to collaborate with Korean startups in the future," said Jong-kap Kim, Chief Executive Director of Born2Global. Kim added, "If you are interested in the outstanding technologies of Korean startups, this is your best chance to see them."

Further information about Korean Startups Landing Pad in Europe 2019 is available on the Born2Global Centre website www.born2global.com and official social media www.facebook.com/born2global, www.linkedin.com/company/born2global.

