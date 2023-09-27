BORA Basic in Australia: Miele revocation action

NIEDERNDORF, Austria, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miele has filed a revocation action against Australian Patent No. 2012247900 in the name of Wilhelm Bruckbauer, CEO of BORA.

Initially, BORA had issued a formal demand regarding Miele's infringement of BORA's intellectual property rights by selling downdraft cooking hobs in Australia. After being notified about the revocation action BORA filed a cross-claim alleging patent infringement by Miele.

After extensive examination, BORA considers that the sale by Miele of its downdraft cooking hobs in Australia clearly infringes its Australian Patent and is pursuing its legal options to enforce its intellectual property rights.

BORA will enforce and defend its patents and will not accept any infringement of its intellectual property rights. The management of BORA share the view that its patents and other intellectual property must be respected.

About the company

BORA develops and produces innovative premium built-in kitchen appliances with impressive design standards. The German-Austrian company group positions its portfolio internationally with the claim 'More than cooking.' Since Willi Bruckbauer founded BORA in 2007, the company has been committed to revolutionising the kitchen as a living space by questioning the ordinary. Its mission: to offer extraordinary products for extraordinary experiences.

The story began with the innovative cooktop extractor systems, which use intelligent technology to draw cooking vapours downwards and are continually developed through BORA's own drive for perfection. After the expansion of the product range to include the BORA X BO, a professional steam oven for your home, and the associated BORA multi-drawer, refrigeration and freezing systems as well as lighting followed. BORA products are characterised by outstanding performance, simple cleaning and simple operation. Thanks to their timeless design, they fit perfectly into any kitchen, where they provide fresh air and a clear view.



BORA employs over 500 people, primarily at its sites in Raubling, Niederndorf and Sydney as well as in its flagship stores in Munich and Herford, and sells its products in over 60 countries worldwide.

Back in 2009, the company received its first award within the scope of the innovation contest 365 Orte im Land der Ideen, followed by the Deutscher Gründerpreis and numerous Red Dot Awards, Plus X Awards, German Design Awards, Iconic Awards, German Brand Awards, Good Design Awards and iF Design Awards, among others.

For further information, please visit bora.com

