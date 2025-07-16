BOPPER MEDIA UNVEILS AI-ONLY BRAND FILM FOR LEADING TECH CLIENT

LONDON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bopper Media, a London-based creative agency, has unveiled its first AI-generated brand film for its client BSV Association, a global organisation dedicated to educating, innovating and advocating for real-world blockchain adoption and the BSV blockchain. The film marks a new chapter in BSV Association's brand refresh and strategy that redefines how blockchain technology is communicated to the world.

Developed over an eight-week period, the film was created using a combination of legacy and emerging AI platforms. The process began with scripting and storyboarding, with AI assisting in shaping both narrative and visuals. Over 5,000 images were generated using AI platforms to build out the film scenes, each frame refined to create a cinematic experience that aligns with the brand's vision.

The sound design followed a similar process. AI was used to generate voiceovers, and each audio element was then human tuned. This approach significantly reduced its environmental footprint, showing how accessible, sustainable and imaginative storytelling can be with the right creative strategy.

The film is built around people, the individuals, businesses and governments working in blockchain to make process and operations better. It aims to tell a human story about how blockchain can be useful, reliable and more accessible than most people think and shows a future where blockchain helps give people control over their own data, helping businesses operate with integrity, and supporting governments to serve more efficiently.

Part of the Association's mission is to educate, advocate and innovate; the brand film works to improve understanding of what BSV blockchain is and highlights how blockchain can be useful, reliable and more human than people think.

Bopper also worked with BSV Association to rebrand with a fresh adaptable look and feel that reflects the new brand line – Together, Towards Better - by combining cutting-edge AI production with a human-centric narrative. It focuses on the real-world power of the BSV Blockchain such as its scalability, efficiency and potential to drive positive change.

Victoria Stout, Creative Director at Bopper Media said, "AI gave us a fresh way to bring this story to life. We told a story spanning eight countries without using a single camera. It let us explore ideas more freely, bringing creativity and imagination to the forefront while operating within both a tight budget and limited timeframe. Using AI also made the project more sustainable, helping us reduce the environmental impact. This way, we kept things creative, cost efficient and environmentally friendly."

The film also showcases the new brand motion theory and logo reveal, representing the new identity, line and balance between AI and human creativity.

The AI brand film is now live on BSV Association's website, along with the full brand refresh. You can watch the film here: Together, Towards Better | BSV Association

To know more about how the film was made using AI, you can visit: Behind the Scenes: BSV Association and Bopper Media

About Bopper Media:

Taking your brand to the new digital frontier. Bopper is the bridge between the ways things are and the way they could be. That bridge is built on rigorous strategy, daring creativity and a true understanding of the technology that's reshaping how we live, think and work.