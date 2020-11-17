Booming Construction Sector to Bring Expansive Growth Prospects across Global Flooring Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR

· The rapidly changing lifestyle of the consumers across the globe and the escalating popularity of the renovation and remodeling activities are stated to bring extensive growth prospects for the flooring market

· Flooring market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 6.5 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humungous developments have taken place in terms of the home décor sector. The preferences of consumers have changed drastically over the years and the increasing purchasing power parity has led individuals to renovate their homes consistently. Based on this aspect, the global flooring market is expected to invite good growth prospects during the assessment period of 2019-2027.

Floor covering is a term used for describing any layer of finish material applied over a floor structure to offer permanent covering. Some of the most commonly used flooring materials are carpets and rugs, laminates, vinyl sheets and tiles, ceramic tiles, wood, rubber, and natural stone.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Flooring Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Furthermore, the changing regulations across the construction sector and the large-scale development of infrastructure projects around the world may invite tremendous growth prospects for the flooring market. The latest trends and developments in the construction sector may add extra stars of growth to the flooring market. In addition, the rapid urbanization rate is inviting immense advancements through the flooring market.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) after a thorough and detailed study on all the aspects related to the flooring market prognosticate that the global flooring market will expand at a robust CAGR of more than 6.5 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global flooring market was valued at US$ 274 bn in 2018 and is predicted to reach US$ 473 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

The popularity of incessant spending on the interior and styling of a home has increased rapidly over the years. This aspect may invite tremendous growth prospects for the flooring market. The emergence of sustainable and smart infrastructure across various regions may invite magnanimous growth opportunities.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Flooring Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Flooring Market: Major Findings

Luxury composite tiles, luxury vinyl tiles, and wood-plastic composites are expected to be highly profitable sub-segments of the vinyl sheets and tiles segment The ceramic tile segment accounted for more than 40 percent share in the global flooring market in 2018

Carpets and rugs are a major flooring type in varied parts of Europe and North America

and Non-resilient flooring is extrapolated to grow at a decent pace

The residential segment accounted for a larger share across the global flooring market in 2018

Asia Pacific held more than 45 percent market share in terms of volume in 2018

held more than 45 percent market share in terms of volume in 2018 Europe may gain good growth prospects for the flooring market during the forecast period of 2019-2027

Flooring Market: Key Growth Propellers

The magnifying increase in construction projects across the globe may invite tremendous growth prospects for the flooring market.

The growing influence of eco-friendly materials across the flooring market may invite extensive growth opportunities

Utilization of decorative materials in building interiors to improve the aesthetics will help to invite profitable growth

Flooring Market: Competitive Analysis

The players in the flooring market always focus on strategies like mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations to increase their influence. These activities eventually lead to the growth of the flooring market. The players are also involved in expansion activities. Hefty investments in research and development activities by the players lead to tremendous growth prospects. The players are focusing on producing recyclable and eco-friendly flooring materials according to the latest trends.

Browse More Press Releases: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Global Flooring Market: Segmentation

By Product

Resilient

Non-resilient

Soft Cover

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

By Application

Residential

Non-residential

By Material

Carpets & Rugs

Wood

Soft Wood



Engineered Wood

Laminates

Vinyl Sheets & Tiles

Homogeneous



Heterogeneous



Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Ceramic Tiles

Stones

Browse Latest Reports by TMR: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Sports Flooring Market - In terms of value, the global sports flooring market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2030. The demand for indoor sports activities has been increasing in North America and Europe due to extreme weather conditions. Governments and private sports clubs in these regions are investing significantly in indoor sports complexes. The growth in public awareness about the link between physical activity and health is also projected to drive the demand for indoor sports activities. There has been a significant rise in participation in indoor sports activities in North America and Europe over the past few years. This can be ascribed to increase in household income and growth in expenditure on recreational activities. The rise in awareness about fitness and personal care is encouraging people to spend on gym memberships; and yoga, Zumba, and dance activities. This trend is likely to continue in the near future.

Wood Flooring Market - The global wood flooring market was valued at ~ US$ 73.4 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the forecast period. The global wood flooring market is driven by the rise in the demand for home in residential applications. Europe accounts for a prominent share of the global wood flooring market, led by an increase in the demand for residential housing in the region, which is supported by government schemes.

Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Flooring Market - The global vinyl composition tile (VCT) flooring market has been segmented based on product and application. Based on product, the market has been divided into single- layered vinyl composition tile (VCT) flooring and multiple-layered vinyl composition tile (VCT) flooring. Based on application, the global vinyl composition tile (VCT) flooring market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Commercial is a leading application segment of the market, followed by the industrial segment. The residential segment holds a minor share of the market. Rising demand for tough tiles with high abrasion and slip resistance is augmenting the demand for vinyl composition tile (VCT) flooring for use in industrial applications.

Soft Covering Flooring Market - Rising incomes of people worldwide along with increasing construction of residential and commercial complexes has provided a fillip to the demand for soft covering flooring market. Aspiring home owners are not just buying new ones but also spending liberally on their décor. Same goes for office upgrades to impart a more sophisticated look to them. Apart from that, emergence of premium products in the market is also boosting demand and sales. At present, the carpet tiles that are seeing soaring sales are majorly boosting the market.

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/flooring-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research