Booking.com Celebrates One Year of Travel Sustainable with New Product Features for Accommodations, Rental Cars and Flights

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading digital travel platform Booking.com announced an array of new product features in celebration of the one year anniversary of its Travel Sustainable programme, introduced in 2021 to provide travellers with transparent and credible information to make more mindful choices for their trips. With the ongoing aim to recognise the efforts of a wide range of property types to operate more sustainably and to provide travellers with consistent and easy-to-understand information, the company is introducing three distinct badge levels to the Travel Sustainable programme.

The new levels have been designed to clearly demonstrate a broader spectrum of where different accommodations are at on their individual sustainability journeys, as well as the specific measures they are implementing. The aim of the enhanced structure is to also more clearly highlight those accommodations that have made outstanding commitments and investments on this front to achieve one of more than 40 recognised ecolabels and certifications.

With the introduction of these new levels, 400,000+ accommodations on Booking.com, including 15,366 in the United Kingdom, are now being recognised for their efforts to operate more sustainably.

The new Travel Sustainable badge levels have already been introduced and communicated to Booking.com's accommodation partners globally and will appear on the Booking.com website and app over the course of the coming weeks, with refreshed visuals to clearly distinguish the new levels of the programme.

New filters for hybrid and fully electric rental cars

A new search filter for fully electric and hybrid rental cars is now live across the Booking.com app and website, making it easier for travellers to find more sustainable ground transport options for their next road trip, with hybrid vehicles and fully electric options available in 60 countries.

Carbon emissions information for accommodations and flights

As part of Booking.com's new partnership with climate tech company CHOOOSE , carbon emissions data for accommodation bookings in Europe will be displayed for the first time on the platform in an effort to both understand where and how to present this information so it is useful for customers in their decision-making process. The aim is also to explore how to best integrate offsetting options as part of the booking process in an understandable and seamless way.

Similarly, also together with CHOOOSE and in line with the aviation framework developed together with the Travalyst Coalition , Booking.com will also start providing information about the carbon emissions associated with flight options on the platform. The total carbon emissions footprint for a selected flight will start to be shown on the flight details page over the coming weeks. The option to sort flight searches based on this carbon emissions data will be introduced in 2023.

