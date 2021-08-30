Booking.com reveals LGBTIQ+ travel barriers & opportunities in Aotearoa

- Booking.com launches global research with LGBTIQ+ travellers and 'Postcards from Pride' - a local visual campaign in partnership with award-winning Kiwi photographer Becki Moss fundraising for OutLine Aotearoa

QUEENSTOWN, Australia, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com announces new research with LGBTIQ+ travellers and launch of Postcards from Pride, a local photo project with award-winning Kiwi photographer Becki Moss .

With travel restrictions resulting in this year's Winter Pride being cancelled, and this key moment of travel and celebration put on hold for LGBTIQ+ communities, it's more important than ever to reflect on the challenges they face. With this campaign, Booking.com aims to create a more inclusive experience when travel becomes a possibility again.

Postcards from Pride

Each postcard features a diverse representation and stories from LGBTIQ+ travellers across Aotearoa. The stories highlight the challenges faced by the community whilst travelling, and celebrate how travel can make the world a more inclusive place. The postcards are available for purchase for pre-ordered prints, digital and social media versions from the Postcards from Pride website . All proceeds from the campaign will be donated in support of OutLine Aotearoa .

LGBTIQ+ Travel Today in Aotearoa

Key findings of the study include that over half (58%) of Kiwi travellers say they have to consider their safety and wellbeing as an LGBTIQ+ traveler when picking a destination and over half (60%) also believe that traveling as part of the LGBTIQ+ community means that some destinations are off limits.

While these insights expose the concerns that weigh on many LGBTIQ+ travelers' minds, often before they've even arrived at their destination, there are also more promising signs with 88% of LGBTIQ+ travelers surveyed believing the majority of the experiences they've had so far have been welcoming.

More Welcoming Stays for Everyone

To support creating a more inclusive travel experience, today Booking.com is announcing the launch of its Travel Proud programme in Australia and New Zealand. The Travel Proud initiative is for accommodation providers to become a Proud Certified property on Booking.com via a free 75-minute online Proud Hospitality training session that has developed in partnership with HospitableMe .

To find out more about Booking.com, its Travel Proud study and 'Postcards from Pride', head to the Postcards from Pride website .

