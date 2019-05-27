Booking.com Offers a Sip of the Good Life in Honour of National Rosé Day With Niagara-on-the-Lake Vineyard Sleepover

Booking.com's Exclusive 'Rosé Day Getaway' Provides Glamping Experience of a Lifetime in Iconic Canadian Destination

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A luxury sleepover under the stars, in a vineyard, with bottles of perfectly chilled pink rosé on hand. Sound like an early summer night's dream? That dream is about to come true on June 8, 2019 when wine lovers are invited to celebrate National Rosé Day in style with a one-of-a-kind bookable experience on Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay.

In collaboration with Tourism Partnership of Niagara, rosé lovers can experience Booking.com's 'Rosé Day Getaway' at Niagara-on-the-Lake's renowned Two Sisters Vineyards. In a region where luxury is the norm and some of the country's highest price per glass wines are sold, guests will be treated to an exquisitely decorated bubble tent accommodation in the middle of the vineyard with a number of exclusive activities to celebrate National Rosé Day. The 'Rosé Day Getaway' experience includes:

A one-night stay for two in a luxury glamping dome at Two Sisters Vineyards, in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Exclusive wine tour and tasting

A vineyard picnic, equipped with a basket of charcuterie snacks and wine

A rosé cocktail creation class with a sommelier and a guided tour of the rosé making process

A private 3-course dinner experience, courtesy of Two Sisters Vineyards' Kitchen 76

An intimate concert under the stars from Niagara's Sandy Vine And The Midnights

Private breakfast served within the vineyard

Travel costs from any major airport in Canada

"We at Booking.com are constantly striving to offer our guests unforgettable travel experiences and glamping in a vineyard for National Rosé Day is just one of many examples," said Nuno Guerreiro, Regional Manager of Canada for Booking.com. "Niagara-on-the-Lake was selected as one of the most welcoming places on Earth according to Booking.com's recent Guest Review Awards so 'Rose Day Getaway' bookers will be sure to experience first class hospitality throughout their stay."

Wondering how you can be the one to experience this unique 'Rosé Day Getaway'? Be the first one to reserve it on Booking.com! This one-night-only listing will open for booking at 9AM ET on June 3, 2019 for an overnight experience on National Rosé Day, June 8, 2019, for just $8 in celebration of the holiday. Whether you're an avid devotee to rosé, white or red, this once-in-a-lifetime wine lover's getaway is exclusively available via Booking.com. For more information on Booking.com's 'Rosé Day Getaway' and how to book, visit: https://www.booking.com/hotel/ca/rose-day-getaway-vineyard-glamping.en-gb.html

About Booking.com

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs more than 17,500 employees in 198 offices in 70 countries worldwide.

With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travelers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer over 28 million total reported listings, including more than 5.8 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay, and covers more than 148,000 destinations in 229 countries and territories worldwide.

Each day, more than 1.5 million room nights are reserved on our platform. So whether traveling for business or leisure, customers can instantly book their ideal place to stay quickly and easily with Booking.com, without booking fees and backed up by our promise to price match. Via our customer experience team, customers can reach Booking.com 24/7 for assistance and support in over 43 languages, any time of the day or night.

About Tourism Partnership of Niagara

Tourism Partnership of Niagara (TPN) is a non-profit industry led organization funded by the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport (MTCS). We are one of thirteen Regional Tourism Organizations in the Province of Ontario (RTO2). Our sub-regional partners Niagara Falls Tourism, Tourism Niagara-on-the-Lake, City of St. Catharines Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Twenty Valley Tourism Association and Niagara's South Coast Tourism Association share our vision to become the #1 international tourism destination in North America. Tourism Partnership of Niagara will enhance and grow a highly competitive tourism region through visitor-centric strategies and by developing a compelling leisure destination brand that strengthens Niagara's reputation as a world-renowned travel destination.

For more information, go to Visitniagaracanada.com.

