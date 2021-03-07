Book Of Dead Slot: 10 Best UK Regulated Slot Sites to Play Book of Dead Slots as Sourced by ApprovedSlotSites.co.uk

MANCHESTER, England, March 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ApprovedSlotSites.co.uk is a top website in the UK for the research of slot games and sites.

Offering regulated site lists for slot games and websites, ApprovedSlotSites.co.uk provides great value to users who are looking to learn about or start playing slots such as the Book Of Dead slot game.

Book Of Dead game is now available at these 10 best UK slot websites as selected by ApprovedSlotSites.co.uk. All slots sites are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.





About The Book Of Deal Slot Game

Join Rich Wilde's quest for hidden treasures in this action-packed five-reel video slot of epic proportions. Spin with up to 10 active winlines in play, plus some flowing features to keep the action fresh.

Book of Dead is a five-reel, three row and 10-payline slot game and is actually quite simple in terms of its structure. There are low-pay 10 to Ace playing cards symbols, plus a few high-pay ones like Anubis and Osiris. Rich Wilde, however, is the most rewarding symbol of them all, and awards up to 5,000 coins for 5 of such on a line. The Wild and Scatter symbols are one and the same icon: a book. As such, it can substitute for all other symbols in the game. Get at least 3 of those to win up to 200 coins as a bonus.

The real bonus, however, is the free games feature. You can win it by triggering 3 or more of the Book Scatters. For that you'll be rewarded with 10 freebies and one randomly selected special symbol. The symbol is chosen before the free spins begin. Naturally, the better the icon the better the chances to win bigger sums. Each time the chosen symbol appears in view, it expands to cover the entire reel. But the most important is that the symbols don't need to be adjacent to trigger a win. Play Book of Dead now!

Quest across the reels and keep an eye out for a few hidden features to assist in your hunt for riches. Scatter symbols are Wild, and substitute for all other symbols. Land three or more Scatter symbols and you'll activate the potentially fruitful free spins bonus round – you'll start with 10 free spins but with the ability to trigger more if you secure a further three Scatters.

Ready to take on Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead? Saddle up and join the action.

Check out in depth reviews of the UK slot games and sites on this list at ApprovedSlotSites.co.uk



About ApprovedSlotSites.co.uk

ApprovedSlotSites.co.uk is a popular destination in the UK for the research of UK slot websites.



We create handy site lists for slot games and websites in an aim to provide great value to users who are looking to learn about slot games such as Book Of Dead.



Please gamble responsibly and note you must be over 18 to gamble online. To learn more, kindly visit ApprovedSlotSites.co.uk.

