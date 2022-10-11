Bone Growth Stimulator Market worth $1.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bone Growth Stimulator Market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to USD 1.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the global bone growth stimulators market can be attributed to factors such as increasing research activities for the development of novel bone growth stimulators devices, growing demand for bone growth stimulators in spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union and nonunion bone fractures, oral and maxillofacial surgeries applications; the rising number of bone-related diseases.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=82341383

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bone Growth Stimulator Market"

178 – Tables

40 – Figures

217 – Pages

The External bone growth stimulators segment accounted for the largest share of the bone growth stimulation devices market, by product type, in 2021

By product type, the global External bone growth stimulators market is segmented into capacitive coupling (CC) devices, pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) devices, and combined magnetic field (CMF) devices. In 2021, the Pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) segment dominated the global External bone growth stimulators market. The advantages of Pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) is the increasing demand for noninvasive electrical bone stimulation the major driving factors for this market.

Spinal Fusion Surgeries segment is anticipated to hold major share of the global bone growth stimulators market in 2021

Based on application, the global bone growth stimulators market is segmented into spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union and nonunion bone fractures, oral and maxillofacial surgeries, and other applications. The spinal fusion surgeries segment accounted for the largest share of the bone growth stimulators market in 2021. This segments large share can be attributed to the increasing number of spine procedures.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=82341383

North America to hold a significant share of the bone growth stimulators market during the forecast period

The bone growth stimulators market is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North American region accounted for the largest share of the bone growth stimulators market in 2021. This can be attributed to the rising incidence of spinal disorders, increasing geriatric population, and growing patient preference for minimally invasive orthopedic therapies in the region.

The major players operating in the bone growth stimulators market are Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), Enovis (DJO Finance, LLC) (US), ZimVie (US), Bioventus LLC (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Isto Biologics (US Terumo Corporation (Japan), Ember Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Ossatec Benelux Ltd. (Netherlands), Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Regen Lab SA (Switzerland), ITO Co., Ltd. (Japan), Elizur Corporation (US), BTT Health GmbH (Germany), Stimulate Health (Canada), VQ OrthoCare (US), and Kinex Medical Company, LLC (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=82341383

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/bone-growth-stimulator-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/bone-growth-stimulators.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets