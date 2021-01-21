Bone Broth Protein Market to Reach US$ 112 Mn by 2030-end; Low Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak Witnessed on Market Growth - Persistence Market Research

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the bone broth protein market is expected to expand twofold over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Bone Broth Protein Market Study

The global bone broth market is witnessing substantial growth and is expected to reach 3,466 tons by the end of the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Application in various industries is benefitting market growth even further.

On the basis of nature, conventional bone broth protein is dominating the market by value. The organic bone broth protein segment is expanding at a CAGR of nearly 8%, and is expected to reach US$ 9.5 Mn in market value by the end of 2030.

in market value by the end of 2030. In the end use segment, bone broth protein finds large application in dietary supplements. Dietary supplements account for around 54% market share in terms of value, and are expected to reach US$ 61 Mn by the end of 2030.

by the end of 2030. Among the regions, North America is dominating the global bone broth protein market, and accounts for around 31.5% share of the market value. With a large part of the population preferring health-benefitting products, North America is expected to maintain its position through 2030.

is dominating the global bone broth protein market, and accounts for around 31.5% share of the market value. With a large part of the population preferring health-benefitting products, is expected to maintain its position through 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic is having a low impact on the global bone broth protein market, as demand for nutrition and health-benefitting products has been high despite the outbreak affecting most other businesses.

"Manufacturers operating in the bone broth protein market should focus on the dietary supplements industry. Concerns of consumers toward healthy lifestyle are leading to northward growth of the dietary supplements market. High nutritional value of bone broth protein helps meet the daily requirements of nutrition," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Global Bone Broth Protein Market: Completive Landscape

Top players in the business of manufacturing bone broth protein are working for advancements in technology in processing units to cater to the demand for high quality products. Manufacturers are focusing on production of more organic products to meet consumer demand. They are taking initiatives to provide transparency and traceability of product offerings. Market players are building strong relationships with distribution channels, and this strategically helps companies increase product penetration among local players.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Bone Broth Protein Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global bone broth protein market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the bone broth protein market based on nature (organic and conventional), source (poultry, beef, turkey, blend, and others), and end use (food & beverages, dietary supplements, pet food, and others), across seven regions.

