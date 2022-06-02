Bonding Sheet Market worth $551 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Bonding Sheet Market by Adhesive Material (Polyesters, Polyimides, Acrylics, Modified Epoxies), Application (Electronics/Optoelectronics, Telecommunication/5G Communication, Automotive, Building & Construction and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bonding Sheet Market size is projected to grow from USD 386 million in 2022 to USD 551 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2027 A bonding sheet is a sheet or film with an adhesive layer on one side meant for bonding purposes or surface coating. It is sold with a removable paper release liner to prevent it from adhering prematurely. It is typically smooth and shiny but is also available in textured varieties. It is also called sheet adhesive, pure adhesive, or simply adhesive. A bonding sheet is primarily used to bond flexible inner layers or rigid cap layers in multi-layer laminations. It is widely used to bond flexible circuits to rigid-flex boards during the fabrication of rigid--flex PCBs, heat sinks, and bond stiffeners. Other than these, it finds applications in decorative lamination.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105492554

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bonding Sheet Market"

219 – Tables

55 – Figures

226 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bonding-sheet-market-105492554.html

In terms of value, the polyimides segment is projected to account for the largest share of the bonding sheet market, by adhesive material, during the forecast period.

Polyimide bonding sheet are polymer-based materials which are flexible, chemical resistant, heat resistant, and lightweight. They are primarily used for insulation and passivation in various applications in electronics/optoelectronics, automotive, and others. They have high mechanical and tensile strength due to which they are utilized in the manufacture of sensors, chips, wires, and cables.

25µm (1mil) adhesive thickness is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Bonding sheet with adhesive thickness 25 µM offers heat-resistant properties and is thus ideal for fixing backing materials and terminals, FPCs, and stiffeners which are required to undergo heat treatment. Dexerials Corporation offers acrylic- and epoxy-based 25 µM bonding sheet under the brand, D3451 and is ideal for hot press, quick press, and oven-curing. NIKKAN INDUSTRIES Co., Ltd. offers thermosetting resin type bonding sheet under the brand, NIKAFLEX SA-series for multilayer FPCs.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=105492554

Electronics/Optoelectronics is projected to be the largest application.

Bonding sheet are ideally used during the fabrication process of electronics materials such as printed circuit boards (PCBs), heat sinks, rigid-flex boards, FPCs, and others. Bonding sheet are designed to bond metal foils to base materials to create a laminate or layers of laminates in flexible printed circuits. They are manufactured in various adhesive thicknesses, materials, and applications. They are generally supplied in the form of rolls stored at temperatures ranging from 40 to 85°F in dry and clean environments to protect the bonding sheet from losing their functional characteristics.

The APAC region is estimated to register the highest CAGR.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for bonding sheet market. The region consists of the majority of emerging economies of the world such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia, and is projected to register the highest CAGR for bonding sheet in the next five years. The easy availability of raw materials, low labor costs, and a moderately stringent regulatory framework in these developing countries are some of the factors driving the market.

Major players operating in the global bonding sheet market include Arisawa Manufacturing Co. (Japan), DuPont (US), NIKKAN INDUSTRIES Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dexerials Corporation (Japan), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), NAMICS Corporation (Japan), and Shin-Etsu Polymer Co., Ltd. (Japan) among many others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=105492554

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Polyimide Films and Tapes Market by Application (Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires & Cables), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyimide-film-market-205319946.html

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Category (Commodity, Specialty), Backing Material (Polypropylene, Paper, PVC), Type, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pressure-sensitive-adhesive-tapes-market-93089164.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/bonding-sheet-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/bonding-sheet.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets