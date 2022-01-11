BondCliQ Closes Initial Series A Funding with Investments from London Stock Exchange Group, Key Buy-Side and Fintech Firms

LSEG, Aflac Ventures, and SEI® invest in first consolidated quote system for corporate bonds

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BondCliQ Inc., creator and operator of the first consolidated quote system for the corporate bond market, announces today the successful initial close of its Series A funding, led by London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and key buy-side and financial technology participants Aflac Ventures and SEI®.

Additionally, investment management firm Vanguard has engaged as a strategic partner with BondCliQ to support these improvements to corporate bond market structure.

BondCliQ CEO Chris White said "We are excited to partner with a global, visionary leader like LSEG, which understands the value of pricing data and the importance of a consolidated quote architecture for the trading of corporate bonds. As BondCliQ continues to develop and operate this important structure for the corporate bond industry, we look forward to working with LSEG in the U.S., Europe and beyond."

"We thank these participating buy-side and financial technology institutions for their commitment to BondCliQ and know these important relationships will play a critical role in creating a healthier corporate bond market that better serves the end investor," he said. "We also continue to speak with other potential investors interested in participating in the transformation of the corporate bond market."

"LSEG is delighted to invest in BondCliQ," said Andrea Remyn Stone, Group Head, Data & Analytics, LSEG. "As a longtime supporter of visibility and transparency, we believe BondCliQ's consolidated quote system is a major structural improvement that will lead to better outcomes for all investors."

Funds from the investment will be used for general corporate purposes, to further build out the BondCliQ team and to help the company expand into additional corporate bond markets, such as Europe.

Alongside the investment, LSEG and BondCliQ have signed heads of terms to collaborate on new product opportunities, including making BondCliQ proprietary data available through LSEG, to improve pre-trade pricing for corporate bonds.

ABOUT BONDCLIQ

BondCliQ Inc., New York, NY, is the creator and operator of the first consolidated quote system for the corporate bond market, organizing institutional pre-trade quotes to allow market makers to become more active liquidity providers for buy-side clients. For more information, please visit https://www.BondCliQ.com.

ABOUT LSEG

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) is more than a diversified global financial markets infrastructure and data business. We are dedicated, open-access partners with a commitment to excellence in delivering the services our customers expect from us. With extensive experience, deep knowledge, and worldwide presence across financial markets, we enable businesses and economies around the world to fund innovation, manage risk and create jobs. It's how we've contributed to supporting the financial stability and growth of communities and economies globally for more than 300 years. For more information visit: www.lseg.com.

