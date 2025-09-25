Boldyn Networks raises the roof at AO Arena Manchester with enhanced 5G fan experiences

O2 is the first UK mobile operator to join the 5G neutral host network at AO Arena Manchester

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) is providing advanced 5G connectivity at the iconic AO Arena Manchester, one of the UK's busiest entertainment venues and one of the largest indoor sporting arenas in Europe. With a rollout of its innovative neutral host 5G Distributed Antenna System (DAS), Boldyn is laying the groundwork for all UK mobile operators to provide uninterrupted, high-speed 5G coverage at the venue. And O2 customers are the first to benefit from unforgettable entertainment moments, now enhanced by seamless connectivity.

Fans at AO Arena Manchester

The network rollout at AO Arena Manchester builds on Boldyn's ongoing partnership with Legends Global, and follows recent deployments at other major venues, including the first direct bank arena in Leeds and several deployments at leading venues globally. It marks another step in Boldyn and Legends Global's mission to redefine fan connectivity experiences worldwide.

The 23,000 capacity AO Arena Manchester attracts over 1.2 million visitors each year. With the new connectivity solution in place, fans can expect improved venue accessibility, the availability of fast mobile ordering of food and drinks, ultra-HD livestreaming at four times the current speed, and a reliable connection that ensures they can stay connected with friends throughout the event.

Paul Osborne, CCO UK & Ireland at Boldyn Networks, added: "We're proud to partner with Legends Global to build the most interconnected sports and entertainment venues around the world. Advanced 5G connectivity infrastructure is empowering fans and venue staff alike to access next‑gen digital services, and we're supporting all UK mobile operators in delivering on that ambition. Our deployments continue to demonstrate the power of shared infrastructure, and we're thrilled to be working with O2 to elevate the connected experience for its customers at this iconic UK venue."

Dr Robert Joyce, Director of Mobile Access Engineering, at O2 said: "Delivering unique live experiences is a huge part of our identity at O2. Wherever our customers go, we're committed to providing an exceptional, reliable mobile experience that lets them share highlights of the event and stay connected in the busiest locations. Given our heritage in live entertainment, it makes sense that our customers would be the first to benefit from seamless connectivity at AO Arena Manchester."

Boldyn's innovative, neutral host 5G DAS solution at AO Arena Manchester supports all UK mobile operators, ensuring consistent, high-performance coverage for every fan, staff member, and vendor. This shared infrastructure model enables seamless digital engagement and operational efficiency across some of the world's busiest entertainment environments.

Learn more at www.boldyn.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782214/AO_Arena_Manchester_indoor_venue_building___e_architect.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141806/Boldyn_Logo.jpg