BOLD PRIME EARNS PRESTIGIOUS RECOGNITION AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

Bold Prime emerges victorious as the "Fastest Growing CFD Broker, Asia - 2024 and Fastest Growing Online Forex Broker, Asia - 2024" at the distinguished Global Brand Awards

LONDON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The esteemed Global Brand Awards, organized annually by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) headquartered in England, celebrate international brands excelling across various industries. GBM conducted a comprehensive evaluation, assessing criteria such as steady performance and growth, technological innovation, and customer support. Bold Prime stood out in this evaluation, showcasing exceptional performance and earning well-deserved recognition from Global Brands Magazine.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, CEO, Global Brands Magazine said, "Congratulations to Bold Prime on being recognized as the 'Fastest Growing CFD Broker, Asia - 2024' and 'Fastest Growing Online Forex Broker, Asia - 2024.' This accolade reflects Bold Prime's dedication to innovation and excellence in the financial services sector."

Commenting on winning the award, Teng, Regional Officer (APAC) of Bold Prime said "Being honored by Global Brands Magazine is a remarkable achievement for us. These awards reflect our unwavering dedication to providing our clients with exceptional trading services, cutting-edge technology, and a secure trading environment. Competing against the largest brokers in Asia and emerging victorious is a testament to our team's hard work and our clients' trust." He added, "Our vision at Bold Prime has always been to empower traders with the best tools and support necessary to thrive in the fast-paced trading world. These awards inspire us to continue enhancing our offerings and expanding our global reach to exceed our clients' expectations."

ABOUT BOLD PRIME

Bold Prime was founded by several teams of experts from various sectors of the financial services industry who collaborated to combine all the features, perks, and performance of industry-standard retail financial businesses. They took these aspects and enhanced them, pushing the boundaries of a retail brokerage to a completely new level. This vision was conceived in the year 2020.

Bold Prime is a pioneer in the CFD brokerage industry, offering institutional-level performance and technology with retail-like accessibility. The company believes that investing in cutting-edge technology provides a trading experience unlike any other. With knowledgeable and eager support teams available 24/7, the entire CFD market is at clients' fingertips.

The team at Bold Prime comprises market experts from both retail and institutional trading, further expanding the skill sets and expertise available. The company's systems, operations, and overall wellbeing are managed by top-tier personnel, ensuring clients have zero worries.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 10 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

