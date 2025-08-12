HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boiler Room, a global music platform known for connecting club culture and local music communities to the world and PATRÓN® Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila¹, are igniting the music scene with a new global partnership. As leaders in their respective worlds, both PATRÓN and Boiler Room choose craft over convention, celebrate authenticity, and deliver unforgettable experiences like no other. United in these shared values, this partnership comes to life through a bespoke event and content series in nightlife hotspots Ibiza, London and Los Angeles.

Boiler Room and PATRÓN Tequila Team Up to Champion Artists at the Top of Their Game with an Exclusive Series

Each Boiler Room x PATRÓN show will be co-produced with globally renowned artists fusing local soundscapes, community, and craftsmanship in dynamic spaces designed to leave a lasting mark. As Boiler Room's official global tequila partner, PATRÓN will power these live experiences, connecting music lovers and club-goers at key cultural hubs.

The first highly anticipated Boiler Room x PATRÓN Tequila event will debut in Ibiza on Thursday, Aug. 14, featuring a meticulously curated lineup by a very special guest. Expect a celebratory collision of Latin and afrodiasporic rhythms: from amapiano to afro house, dembow to champeta. Against the backdrop of Ibiza's electric nightlife, the event will host multiple artists playing back-to-back eclectic sets that embody the culture and community. As with all Boiler Room shows, fans worldwide can immerse themselves in this collaboration by tuning into performances on Boiler Room TV and accessing performance clips by following along on social media. For a chance to attend the exclusive Ibiza launch event, fans of legal drinking age can sign up at blrrm.tv/patronibiza.

To make the experience even more special for fans at home, each Boiler Room x PATRÓN event will include a custom content series featuring intimate, behind-the-scenes interviews with headlining artists. These pieces blend honest conversation with vivid visual storytelling to understand how these artists bring their ideas to life.

"PATRÓN Tequila's journey through music has thrived for more than three decades—we're not just observing the scene, we're actively influencing it," said Roberto Ramirez-Laverde, Global Senior Vice President, PATRÓN Tequila. "Our partnership with Boiler Room is the next beat in our deep-rooted commitment to music and culture. Guided by our shared belief – that greatness comes from leading with authenticity, not following the crowd, together we're creating spaces where greatness rises as music, community, and spirits converge – delivering memorable moments that move culture forward."

A closer look at the partnership…

Multi-City Global Activations: An exclusive event series presented by PATRÓN will bring unparalleled live music experiences to key cultural hubs, including Ibiza, London and Los Angeles . These Boiler Room x PATRÓN broadcast events are created in collaboration with artists who authentically embody the shared spirit of both brands. Following each live event, performances and content will be made available on Boiler Room TV and digital channels, extending the experience to a global audience.

An exclusive event series presented by PATRÓN will bring unparalleled live music experiences to key cultural hubs, including Ibiza, and . These Boiler Room x PATRÓN broadcast events are created in collaboration with artists who authentically embody the shared spirit of both brands. Following each live event, performances and content will be made available on Boiler Room TV and digital channels, extending the experience to a global audience. Exclusive Content Series: Beyond the live events, an in-depth, behind-the-scenes content series for fans to follow along at home that dives into the creative process of our collaborating artists will offer fans an intimate look into their creative journeys, showcasing how artists are elevating their craft and celebrating new milestone moments with PATRÓN EL ALTO ® .

Beyond the live events, an in-depth, behind-the-scenes content series for fans to follow along at home that dives into the creative process of our collaborating artists will offer fans an intimate look into their creative journeys, showcasing how artists are elevating their craft and celebrating new milestone moments with PATRÓN . Elevated PATRÓN EL ALTO Experiences: Each private event will feature dedicated PATRÓN bars and custom cocktail menus, with the new PATRÓN EL ALTO as the featured offering. This impressively rare and masterfully aged tequila, primarily crafted with Extra Añejo and blended with Añejo and Reposado tequilas, each aged to their maximum potential, represents the pinnacle of perfection. The prestige tequila category is indeed experiencing remarkable growth, projected to double in size by this year as consumers increasingly trade up for higher quality sips and luxury bottlings such as PATRÓN EL ALTO . This makes it the perfect pour for celebrating the standout moments that define this cultural partnership.

"This partnership feels inevitable in the best possible way," said Jack Hart, VP Partnerships at Boiler Room. "Both PATRÓN and Boiler Room have always championed creativity and craft in music. We're taking that shared mindset into this series by celebrating some of the more forward-thinking artists in our world."

To be the first to hear news about each Boiler Room x PATRÓN presents show, visit the Boiler Room website HERE, or follow along on social at @patron and @boilerroomtv on Instagram.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Boiler Room

Boiler Room started in 2010 with weekly live broadcasts that opened a keyhole to London's underground. Today we remain true to that history: we exist to connect and champion local music communities to the world.

Through parties, broadcasts, films, apparel, and an ever-expanding video archive, Boiler Room has been a stage for over 9000 artists across more than 300 locations — while giving music fans everywhere unfiltered access to local dance floors, worldwide.

Everything we do is rooted in the energy of club culture and its ability to bring people together. Boiler Room exists to act as a lens on global club culture, and amplifier of the vital grassroots scenes shaping its future.

